Family of Black High School Student Suspended For Hairstyle that Violates Dress Code Files Federal Lawsuit Against Texas Governor

The family of a black high school student who was suspended over a hairstyle that violated a high school’s dress code, filed a federal lawsuit against Texas Governor Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, was suspended on August 31 because he showed up to school with dreadlocks that fell below his eyebrows and earlobes.

George’s family and attorney denied the boy’s long dreadlocks violated the school’s dress code. George’s family and supporters claim the school’s suspension is a violation of the state’s CROWN Act which went into effect September 1.

“The CROWN Act, an acronym for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is intended to prohibit race-based hair discrimination and bars employers and schools from penalizing people because of hair texture or protective hairstyles, including Afros, braids, dreadlocks, twists or Bantu knots. Texas is one of 24 states that have enacted a version of the act.” the AP reported.

Darryl George was not suspended for his dreadlocks or braids, his hair was simply too long.

Barber Hill High School filed its own lawsuit “asking a judge to clarify whether its dress code restrictions limiting student hair length for boys violates the CROWN Act.” according to AP.

Barber Hill Superintendent Greg Poole is standing his ground and believes the school’s dress code for male students is legal.

The lawsuit is seeking an injunction against Gov. Abbott and AG Paxton to force them to stop the school from “exposing their students to disciplinary punishment and disciplinary measures due to locs, braid, twists and other protective styles that are alleged to be or that are longer than the District or schools’ length requirement.”

The George family was aware of the school’s dress code and now they are trying to change it to accommodate an entitled teenager.

What a waste of time, money and resources.

AP reported:

The family of a Black high school student in Texas who was suspended over his dreadlocks filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Saturday against the state’s governor and attorney general, alleging they failed to enforce a new law outlawing discrimination based on hairstyles. Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, has been serving an in-school suspension since Aug. 31. Officials with the Houston-area school say his dreadlocks fall below his eyebrows and ear lobes and violate the district’s dress code. George’s mother, Darresha George, and the family’s attorney deny the teenager’s hairstyle violates the dress code, saying his hair is neatly tied in twisted dreadlocks on top of his head. The lawsuit also alleges that Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, in their official duties, have failed to protect George’s constitutional rights against discrimination and against violations of his freedom of speech and expression. George “should be permitted to wear his hair in the manner in which he wears it … because the so-called neutral grooming policy has no close association with learning or safety and when applied, disproportionately impacts Black males,” Allie Booker, the family’s attorney, wrote in the lawsuit.