“F*** You Fascist!, Trans Lives Matter!” – Dozens of Disheveled Social Justice Warriors Curse Out and Swarm Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk At Northern Arizona University (VIDEOS)

Flagstaff, Arizona – Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was swarmed and cursed out by dozens of unwashed social justice warriors while visiting Northern Arizona University Tuesday.

The Post Millennial reported Kirk was on campus to help with tabling efforts for his organization Turning Point USA, which is working toward establishing 1,600 high school and college chapters in America.

As one can see in the video below, these unkempt snowflake bullies yelled nasty slurs such as “f*** you fascist” and surrounded the conservative activist. They also flipped him off.

VIDEOS:

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk laughs as mob of smelly, overweight SJWs scream ‘F*** You, Fascist! F***You Fascist!” Northern Arizona University, 2023 AD pic.twitter.com/W7O2iNnKPt — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2023

When you send your kids to America’s colleges and universities, you’re playing Russian Roulette with their values and their future. @NAU pic.twitter.com/9XWGE6ASbu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 19, 2023

Mediaite revealed Kirk was also greeted with several vulgar signs, including “Facists [sic] fuck off!” “Charlie Kirk has a small face,” “Trans rights = human rights,” and “Charlie K. is a piss baby.”

Others could be heard chanting “Trans Lives Matter!” according to the Post Millennial.

Then, when Charlie Kirk attempted to engage in conversation, he was drowned out by screaming students, bullhorns, and even a band.

Instead of trying to prove @charliekirk11 wrong through conversation, they just want to yell in his face. This is why our country is moving backward. pic.twitter.com/nh6Lx163ri — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 19, 2023

Even the band came out to serenade @charliekirk11. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/NLkmwbxv4U — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 19, 2023

Kirk, though, claimed victory afterward. He pointed out that his supporters outnumbered the protesters, contrary to media reports.

Here are Kirk’s supporters cheering him on.

Dear Mediaite, you might want to watch this video and reconsider your headline. We had more supporters than opposition today. https://t.co/kHmTZ5Uw8V pic.twitter.com/d0FK4zJj7n — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 20, 2023

As the Gateway Pundit has extensively reported, Kirk has a long history of triggering leftists on college campuses. In one incident, riot police had to take down Antifa, who were disturbing a Turning Point USA event at UC Davis.