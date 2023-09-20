“F*** You Fascist!, Trans Lives Matter!” – Dozens of Disheveled Social Justice Warriors Curse Out and Swarm Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk At Northern Arizona University (VIDEOS)

Screenshot: @charliekirk11

Flagstaff, Arizona – Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was swarmed and cursed out by dozens of unwashed social justice warriors while visiting Northern Arizona University Tuesday.

The Post Millennial reported Kirk was on campus to help with tabling efforts for his organization Turning Point USA, which is working toward establishing 1,600 high school and college chapters in America.

As one can see in the video below, these unkempt snowflake bullies yelled nasty slurs such as “f*** you fascist” and surrounded the conservative activist. They also flipped him off.

VIDEOS:

Mediaite revealed Kirk was also greeted with several vulgar signs, including “Facists [sic] fuck off!” “Charlie Kirk has a small face,” “Trans rights = human rights,” and “Charlie K. is a piss baby.”

Others could be heard chanting “Trans Lives Matter!” according to the Post Millennial.

Then, when Charlie Kirk attempted to engage in conversation, he was drowned out by screaming students, bullhorns, and even a band.

Kirk, though, claimed victory afterward. He pointed out that his supporters outnumbered the protesters, contrary to media reports.

Here are Kirk’s supporters cheering him on.

As the Gateway Pundit has extensively reported, Kirk has a long history of triggering leftists on college campuses. In one incident, riot police had to take down Antifa, who were disturbing a Turning Point USA event at UC Davis.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

