UPDATED!! Enrique Tarrio is Only 1K Away From Patrick Byrne’s 100K Match for His Legal Appeals Fund! “Please Make Sure the American Public Does Not Forget About Us, and What They Did to Us.” PLEASE HELP FREE THIS MAN!

Good news! Enrique Tarrio and his family raised $98,784 towards his legal defense fund, only $1,216 away from $100,000. His mother Zuny has been fighting tooth and nail to fundraise for her son. We predict Tarrio’s appeal will cost upwards of at least a few hundred thousand dollars. Please help Tarrio get to his first benchmark goal of $100k.

(*Update- 100k has been reached! Thank you GP readers! Please keep donating, every dollar still counts and is greatly appreciated by the Tarrio family!)

As we reported two weeks ago, on a GP Twitter Space Overstock.com Founder and American Entrepreneur Patrick Byrne pledged to match $100,000 to Enrique Tarrio’s Defense Fund if the he can raise $100,000 through his GiveSendGo account!

So far, thanks in part to our incredible GP audience, Tarrio has reached $98,784! Only $1,216 to go and Byrne will match our donations! Be a part of history and help Tarrio get 22-year sentence overturned in appeals, and possibly go to the Supreme Court of the United States. YOUR SMALL DONATION CAN TRULY HELP!

It is only WE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE with the help of God that can help this poor man regain his freedom. WE ARE LITERALLY HIS LIFELINE. Tarrio was ripped from his jail cell in D.C. Jail in the middle of the night a few days ago and relocated temporarily to a jail in Pennslyvania. According to his mother Zuny he was forced to sleep on a cement floor. We have not heard from him since as his phone calls are now more restricted.

Tarrio spoke to this reporter after he had a particularly hard night in D.C. Jail shortly before he was moved. Here is the recollection of our text exchange that followed:

Cara Castronuova: “Enrique, the political prisoner Saint Paul wrote from a jail cell “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”. (Philippians 4:13). Enrique, SO CAN YOU.” Enrique Tarrio: “Thank you, I really needed that right now. I will repeat it in my head over and over tonight as a lullaby to help me fall asleep.”

In the past months, Tarrio has shared with us his deep longing for the return of his freedom. He spoke to us about the loneliness, betrayal and abandonment he feels every day in his cell “staring at a cement wall in a space the size of a tiny bathroom”. Tarrio confided to this reporter that it feels like a “gut punch” to hear people talk about food, as he is being forced to eat disgusting engineered soy products in prison to stay alive. A outdoorsman by nature, Tarrio also told us he daydreams of the day he is released so he can go on a fishing trip in his RV in the Florida Keys, one of his favorite things to do as a free man before he was persecuted by the Biden Regime.

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE TARRIO FIGHT FOR HIS FREEDOM HERE.

Before he disappeared, a desperate Tarrio sent another message to this reporter. The government has since deleted these message from the jail communications app they were sent on. This reporter’s recollection of Tarrio’s message is:

“Cara, please make sure the American public does not forget about me and the other guys in here, and what they did to us. I will never forget what you and the American people have done for me.”

We at The Gateway Pundit will never let these men be forgotten and will keep pushing for their freedom. We have complete faith in God and the American people that our fellow citizens being held captive by the Biden Regime will be one day be set free.

Multiple experts and top-notch criminal defense attorneys predict that Tarrio’s conviction can be overturned in appeals or ultimately by the Supreme Court. They say this is due to the unconstitutional “tools theory” argument the government used (see explanation below), the judge redefining the definition of “conspiracy” just for this case (see explanation below), allegations of entrapment, the lack of evidence the prosecutors presented, the incredible amount of exculpatory evidence withheld from the jury, the proven bias of the D.C. jury, and the unconstitutional actions of the Dishonorable Judge Timothy Kelly. Kelly is the treacherous Trump appointed judge that sentenced Tarrio to a quarter of a century in prison.

Tarrio is at the center of one the Biden Regime’s Big Lies- the conspiracy theory the DOJ & January 6th Unselect Committee invented that a drinking fraternity of average Joes (the Proud Boys) seditiously conspired to overturn the election results. According to Tarrio, the prosecutors in the Department of Injustice attempted to coerce him into signing a false statement that would implicate President Trump by swearing that “through several degrees of separation and connections, Tarrio had communicated with Trump regarding ‘plans’ for January 6th.”

“This is how they are going to try to present evidence for Trump’s trial,” said Tarrio. “Find a bunch of people that do not want to go to jail to make up a story just to avoid jail time.”

Tarrio honorably refused to sign the Fed’s unscrupulous cooperation deal and opted to tell the truth. Instead of lying and screwing over President Trump and all his supporters, Tarrio instead took his chances and opted to go to trial in the Kangaroo Courtroom of Washington D.C. This reporter remembers how hopeful Tarrio was in the American Judicial system, and how he truly believed he would be found not-guilty once a jury saw the incredible amount of exculpatory evidence. This reporter did not have the heart to tell him at the time, but knew he was wrong. It was heartbreaking to witness.

Even after mounds of exculpatory evidence proving his innocence, Tarrio was found guilty of “Seditious Conspiracy” as the DOJ used the unconstitutional “Tools Theory” and other KGB-like tactics to persuade the biased jury to find him guilty.

This unconstitutional “tools theory” is a terrifying argument now used successfully by the Department of Injustice against citizens of the United States. The “tools” argument is an abhorrent violation of the Constitution and the end of the First Amendment right to protest.

For example, the ridiculous “tools theory” basically argues if someone heard a Proud Boy shout a chant in a megaphone like “Whose House, Our House!” or “Stop the Steal!” and the protester walking by then fist bumped another third protester, and then that third protester walked by a fourth protester and the fourth protester threw a water bottle at a police officer, then the Proud Boy with the megaphone is responsible for the water bottle being thrown at the cop, or a window being smashed by a fourth protester nearby. Even if the Proud Boys never met the person or had absolutely nothing to do with their actions, according to the government that person would become a “tool” of the Proud Boys and his unrelated violent action could be used as evidence to convict the Proud Boys of Seditious Conspiracy. The nonviolent Proud Boys were ultimately convicted of violence THEY DID NOT COMMIT, and the government was therefore able to add TERRORISM ENHANCEMENTS to their “violent charges” even though they committed no violence and had nothing to do with those who did!

This dangerous unconstitutional argument was created to ultimately be used against President Trump next year. Tarrio and his drinking buddies were just the unlucky guinea pigs used to convict and set precedent that this unconstitutional argument can be used against an America citizen. It is this reporter’s strong belief that the Proud Boys trial was the Government’s test run for their diabolical plan to indict and attempt to convict President Trump in a D.C. Courtroom to prevent him from running for President in 2024, using Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio as a pseudo-Trump. They were able to convince the jury that Tarrio (who was not present at January 6th) used the crowd as his “tools” and they plan on using the same exact strategy on President Trump in the coming year.

It is of the utmost importance Tarrio is able to get his conviction overturned on appeals or by the Supreme Court. It matters to every single American that values the First, Second and Fourth Amendments. It is this reporter’s belief that a secondary motive of the Justice Department in picking on Proud Boys is to attack the Second Amendment’s “militia clause”- any organized group of concerned citizens can now be called a “militia” and put in jail for sedition.

The dishonorable Judge Kelly also redefined qualifications for what constitutes a”conspiracy” just for this case- he told the jury that if people “think the same thing” it can be a conspiracy, even if there was no plan! Basically they can be convicted for thought crimes!!

The Biden Regime, the compromised judges, the corrupt DOJ and the former January 6th Unselect Committee must be further exposed! (*You can read more about Enrique Tarrio and his persecution by typing Enrique Tarrio or Proud Boys into the Gateway Pundit search bar. Do not bother searching for accurate information pertaining to this topic on Google, as the Fake News is now the fourth branch of the corrupt government).

If they can get Tarrio, they can get you!

Remember,

In the end, GOD WINS.

Cara Castronuova is co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution).

Cara is an Activist, Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion, Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Television Personality. You can watch her on Newsmax at 10PM EST every Saturday night, 11:30PM EST on Sundays and 6:00AM EST on “Wiseguys”. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.