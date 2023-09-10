Employees Upset After Emory Healthcare Nixes Christmas Eve As Paid Holiday, Replaces it with Juneteenth

Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia took away Christmas Eve as a paid holiday and replaced it with Juneteenth instead. Dr. Joon Lee, CEO of Emory, said that “to minimize impact to patient care, we will not be adding another paid holiday to our calendar.” So he traded it out instead.

Dr. Joon Lee, the CEO of Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia, notified employees that the company would no longer offer holiday pay for Christmas Eve because it was adding Juneteenth to the holiday calendar starting in 2024. In a statement, Lee said the executive leadership team decided to make Juneteenth an observed holiday, however, he added that “to minimize impact to patient care, we will not be adding another paid holiday to our calendar.” Instead, “we will remove Christmas Eve from our holiday calendar and replace it with Juneteenth.” “EHC currently observes nine paid holidays each year, while other Atlanta health systems average six paid holidays,” wrote Lee. “For each observed holiday, our clinics and business offices close, which means our patients are unable to make clinic appointments for those days.” Emory, which is the largest healthcare system in Georgia, explained that its leadership came to the decision to add the holiday after listening to employee feedback and allowing employees “more opportunities for celebration, reflection, and education.”

Emory Healthcare employees are upset about Dr. Joon Lee’s decision to nix Christmas Eve as a paid holiday.

Although appearing noble, this can be interpreted as an insult to a Christian holiday that is observed every year in place of leftist propaganda.

The following shows stories of violence that broke out during Juneteenth celebrations a few months back:

This does not look like an ideal holiday to give paid time off to employees.

Gateway had previously reported on Juneteenth violence:

Juneteenth – the day intended to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans – ironically, also marked one of the deadliest days so far in 2023 in New York City. You’d think a celebration of freedom and liberty would inspire a day of peace, but no, it was more akin to a Quentin Tarantino movie – a bloodbath.

“Juneteenth was our celebration of emancipation and the end of slavery. That was one of the most deadly days in our city,” said Mayor Adams during press conference.

“Ten shootings, I think. Six homicides. A 16-year-old boy shot in the head. Close range.”