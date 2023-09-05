Elon Musk Threatens to Sue the ADL and Release Communications Between ADL and Other Groups Pushing to Censor Twitter-X Accounts

by

Elon Musk on Labor Day tweeted out that he will consider releasing communications by the Anti-Defamation League, a hard-core anti-First Amendment organization, that has pushed Twitter-X for years to crack down on conservative and anti-establishment accounts.

Elon Musk noted in a response to Libs of Tik-Tok that the ADL has pushed Twitter-X to crack down on accounts like Libs of Tik-Tok despite the fact that the account as nothing to do with anti-Semitism, which is their supposed charter!

Elon then posted a tweet on X that he may have to sue the ADL for defamation!

And then Elon posted tweets exposing the far-left ADL’s vile agenda against free speech.

Thanks for sharing!
