Elon Musk Livestreams Biden Border Crisis in Eagle Pass, Texas (VIDEO)

Elon Musk arrived in El Paso, Texas on Thursday with his cowboy hat on to document Biden’s border crisis.

Military-aged males from all over the world are illegally invading the United States with Joe Biden’s consent.

A ‘never-ending line’ of men of fighting age from Venezuela have been pouring over the border into Texas this past week.

Young men who identified themselves as Venezuelans stream across the border near Eagle Pass, Texas.

There is no end in sight.

According to CBP, more than 11,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the border in just 24 hours.

Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas are being overrun by illegal invaders. The situation is so dire that the Democrat Mayor of Eagle Pass issued an emergency declaration.

The illegals from Venezuela believe they conquered a piece of land in Texas and proudly planted their flag on an island in Eagle Pass this week.

Elon Musk blasted Joe Biden during his livestream from Eagle Pass.

“We should not allow people in the country if they are breaking the law. Smooth out legal immigration and stop the flow,” Elon Musk said.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was in Tempe Arizona on Thursday, but he refused to visit the US-Mexico border.

Biden was close to the southern border but he opted to deliver remarks ‘the state of Democracy’ from an air-conditioned building before shuffling away back to DC.

