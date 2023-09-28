Elon Musk Confirms Firing of “Half of Election Integrity” Team at X…Including the Head of the Team

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported on a post by Elon Musk calling out “dis-information” regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci and the “100% Effective” COVID-19 “Vaccine”. Musk himself has admitted that he felt like he was “dying” after getting the second experimental jab. Fortunately, he’s a major voice speaking out about the lie that was forced upon the American people over these experimental jabs.

Next up on the “chopping block” for Elon? Elections. While Facebook is doubling down on their censorship apparatus by promoting a “17-year-veteran of the CIA” to the “Head of Election Policies”, Elon Musk’s X platform is trying to fix it. Yesterday, in a post made by the X News Daily account about cutting “half of its Electoral integrity team, including the head of the group”, Musk responded, “Oh you mean the “Election Integrity” Team that was undermining election integrity? Yeah, they’re gone.”

Oh you mean the “Election Integrity” Team that was undermining election integrity? Yeah, they’re gone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2023

This seems like a good-faith step towards allowing the free exchange of ideas regarding our elections, both before and after. Twitter was infamous for censoring the Miranda Devine “Laptop From Hell” story in October of 2020 under the then-public company’s previous leadership. Other social media conglomerates followed suit.

In addition to fighting for free-speech on social media platforms, The Gateway Pundit has also spearheaded an effort to help deter government influence in the Big Tech censorship apparatus. The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is one of the lead plaintiffs in the Supreme Court-bound Missouri v. Biden case regarding censorship.

The Gateway Pundit has also revealed contracts between the Department of Homeland Security, the Center for Internet Security (a private non-profit) and local election jurisdictions to federalize, or rather “secure” elections. For free. In addition, the Election Infrastructure Information and Sharing Analysis Center (EI-ISAC) has partnered with the Election Integrity Partnership to act as a “singular conduit” for government officials to report “election misinformation”.