“Our Voters Deserve to Know Who is Selling Them Out” – Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out and Exposes “Senate RINOs” for Pushing Billions More in Ukraine Funding

In a fiery series of messages on X, Donald Trump Jr. has unleashed a scathing critique of establishment Senate Republicans.

His target? The Senate’s proposed stop-gap bill that, among other things, aims to send $6.1 billion in aid to Ukraine. Trump Jr. is not holding back, naming names and calling out what he sees as betrayal by Republican leaders.

“If only these RINOs fought this hard for things that actually helped American citizens!!!” Trump Jr. wrote.

Trump Jr. began his tirade by focusing on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), writing, “RINOs in the Senate are trying to jam billions more in Ukraine funding down our throats. Our voters deserve to know who is selling them out. First up: Mitch McConnell. He says funding Ukraine is the GOP’s #1 priority. Call his office & let him know if you agree! 202-224-2541.”

He didn’t stop there. Trump Jr. continued to call out other high-ranking Republicans, including Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN).

“Next on our list of RINOs putting Ukraine First is John Cornyn. He sold us out when he supported Biden’s gun control bill & now he’s selling GOP voters out AGAIN to send billions more to Ukraine. He really deserves a PRIMARY – Texas can do better! Call his office: 202-224-2934,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

He also took aim at Sen. John Thune, stating, “America Last Sen. John Thune is leading the charge in the Senate to sell out GOP voters & send billions more to Ukraine. He also wants to replace Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate Leader one day. MAGA must NEVER allow him to be elevated. He’s Mitch 2.0!! Call his office: 202-224-2321.”

Senator Katie Boyd Britt also found herself in the crosshairs. Don Jr. accused her of reneging on her campaign promises. “When Sen. Katie Britt ran for Senate she told Breitbart she was against Ukraine funding. Now she is working w/ McConnell to sell out conservatives & give Ukraine BILLIONS more. No wonder Mitch praised her as having a ‘similar view’ on Ukraine as him! Call her office: 202-224-5744.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was not spared either. Trump Jr. questioned how West Virginia, one of the most pro-Trump states, could be represented by Capito, whom he labeled as one of the worst anti-Trump RINOs. “Call her office: 202-224-6472,” he urged.

Trump Jr. also called out Sen. Todd Young, stating, “Todd is one of the worst neocon RINOs in the entire US Senate. He is working with Mitch McConnell and the Democrats to sell out GOP voters and pass a CR that sends BILLIONS more to Ukraine. Call his office and let him know what you think: 202-224-5623.”

He went on to expose what he sees as a deceptive tactic by Senate Republicans, tweeting, “Just so everyone understands what’s happening – Senate GOP RINOs are trying to add a weak border security amendment to the CR to trick people into accepting a bad bill with billions more to Ukraine – Even though they know it undercuts House conservatives against Biden & the Dems.”

In a follow-up tweet, Trump Jr. took the time to thank the senators he views as standing against this move. “Thank you to these America First patriots in the US Senate for leading the fight against unlimited Ukraine funding: Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Rand Paul (R-KY), JD Vance (R-OH), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mike Braun (R-IN), RogerMarshall (R-KS), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Josh Hawley (R-MO).”

The Gateway Pundit reported that in a 88-9 vote, the Senate passed a stopgap measure that will temporarily prevent a government shutdown for 45 days.

The vote concluded with three hours to spare before the fiscal year ended.

The short-term spending bill, also known as continue resolution, was passed by the House earlier in the evening in a 335-91 vote.

Here are the nine Republican Senators who voted against the measure:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn)

Sen. Mike Braun (Ind)

Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas)

Sen. Bill Hagerty (Tenn)

Sen. Mike Lee (Utah)

Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan)

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky)

Sen. J.D. Vance (Ohio)

Sen. Eric Schmitt (Mo)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) did not vote.

Here are the Republican senators who voted to pass the stop-gap resolution, which does not include any additional aid to Ukraine.

Barrasso (R-WY)

Boozman (R-AR)

Britt (R-AL)

Budd (R-NC)

Capito (R-WV)

Cassidy (R-LA)

Collins (R-ME)

Cornyn (R-TX)

Cotton (R-AR)

Cramer (R-ND)

Crapo (R-ID)

Daines (R-MT)

Ernst (R-IA)

Fischer (R-NE)

Graham (R-SC)

Grassley (R-IA)

Hawley (R-MO)

Hoeven (R-ND)

Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Johnson (R-WI)

Kennedy (R-LA)

Lankford (R-OK)

Lummis (R-WY)

McConnell (R-KY)

Moran (R-KS)

Mullin (R-OK)

Murkowski (R-AK)

Ricketts (R-NE)

Risch (R-ID)

Romney (R-UT)

Rounds (R-SD)

Rubio (R-FL)

Scott (R-FL)

Sullivan (R-AK)

Thune (R-SD)

Tillis (R-NC)

Tuberville (R-AL)

Wicker (R-MS)

Young (R-IN)

Donald Trump Jr.’s aggressive stance against Senate Republicans advocating for more Ukraine funding is more than just a series of tweets; it’s a rallying cry for conservatives who feel betrayed by their own party.

As the political landscape continues to shift, one thing is clear: the battle for the soul of the Republican Party is far from over, and Donald Trump Jr. is making sure his voice—and the voice of the America First movement—is heard loud and clear.