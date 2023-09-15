DOJ Defies House Judiciary Committee – Refuses to Allow FBI Agent Elvis Chan to Testify Before Congress on His Role in Suppressing Hunter Biden Laptop Story – UPDATE: Jim Jordan Subpoenas Elvis Chan

The Department of Justice on Friday blocked testimony by agent Elvis Chan before the House Judiciary Committee.

Chan was involved in the Big Tech’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story weeks before the 2020 election in order to help Joe Biden.

The Daily Mail reported:

The Department of Justice pulled a last-minute maneuver to block an FBI agent allegedly involved in Big Tech’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story from testifying before Congress. The House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether Hunter Biden’s laptop was downplayed by social media companies. As part of the probe, Chairman Jim Jordan uncovered that an FBI agent involved in the saga – Elvis Chan – lied about the computer. Chan had agreed to voluntarily appear Friday to provide the committee testimony and be represented by his personal counsel. Agency witnesses are allowed to bring either agency counsel or personal counsel to committee interviews, but not both. The rule is set up so agency witnesses can be more candid in testimony without fear of professional retribution, according to the committee. But two sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell DailyMail.com that DOJ derailed the testimony because agency counsel also showed up Friday morning. As a result, Chan’s interview did not take place as planned. Now, an official subpoena is expected to be issued later Friday for Chan to appear for a transcribed interview next Thursday, Sept. 21.

This is not the first time the DOJ refused to allow Chan to testify.

In November a Louisiana Federal Judge just spanked the Biden regime and ordered Elvis Chan to sit for a deposition in the Missouri-Louisiana case against the Biden regime.

Gateway Pundit readers know that The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is a co-Plaintiff, along with the states of Missouri and Louisiana, in suing the Biden Administration (Missouri, et al, v. Biden, et al) , Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the DOJ, Jen Psaki, Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and other federal agents and agencies for colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans all across the nation.

The FBI sent out Agent Elvis Chan last year to ensure Americans that the 2022 midterm election will be “the safest election yet.” This was after he was caught up in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

UPDATE: Elvis Chan was just subpoenaed.