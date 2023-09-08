DHS Allocates $20 Million to Black Colleges and Universities and LGBTQIA+ Organizations for Violence and Terrorism Prevention

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a hefty sum of $20 million in grants awarded through the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2023.

The TVTP Grant Program, administered by the DHS Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), aims to help local communities strengthen their abilities to combat targeted violence and terrorism.

DHS said that 41% of this year’s grant recipients are devoted to underserved populations, including one Historically Black College and University (HBCU), seven Minority Serving Institutions (MSI), one organization serving indigenous/Native American persons, one organization serving the LGBTQIA+ community, and five organizations serving rural communities.

Critics are concerned that the grant program may skew disproportionately against conservatives or be leveraged to target them.

One X user commented, “No, no you don’t. It’s a grift. Your targeting a political party is what you’re doing for your masters.”

Another wrote, “The only terrorism Americans have to fear is coming from the FBI, IRS, ATF, DHS, and the US Marshals.”

“Still no border wall…and this is the best you can do?” another wrote.

From the press release: