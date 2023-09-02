DeSantis Avoids Christie-Sized Mistake, Snubs Biden’s Visit to Florida Post Hurricane

Who can forget the cringeworthy Chris Christie moment in the aftermath of the Hurricane Sandy disaster that devastated New Jersey when Christie hugged Obama in the lead up to the 2012 election.

Christie also lavished praise on Obama thanking him for his leadership saying, “I can’t thank the President enough.”

Obama went on to win reelection soon after.

The awkward moment continues to haunt Christie over 10 years later, with Vivek Ramaswamy slamming the former New Jersey Governor at the GOP presidential debate.

Ramaswamy told Christie, “Come on over and give me a hug… give me a hug just like you did to Obama. And you’ll help get elect me just like you did for Obama too.”

It appears that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is hoping to avoid a similar troubling visual.

Biden’s Saturday plans include touring Hurricane Idalia’s damage in Florida, but he will do it without DeSantis.

Gov. DeSantis’ office has refuted the president’s claim that he would be meeting with the governor during the visit.

DeSantis suggested that a meeting between the two could hinder disaster response.

ABC News reports, “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts,” DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said in a statement to CNN.

