Denver Radio Host Scoops Up Homeless Person’s Poop Found Outside His Business and Dumps It on Denver City Building Steps (VIDEO)

Radio Host and President of the Independence Institute in Denver, Jon Caldera, scooped up poop from a homeless person found outside his business and relocated it to the steps of the Denver City and County Building.

A video captured the moment Caldera pulled off the smelly stunt and it quickly went viral.

Caldera stated that he pulled off the grotesque stunt because city and county officials turned a blind eye to the homeless problem in Denver.

The president of the Independence Institute shared he not only has to clean up human feces but he also has to clean up vomit, urine, syringes, and used condoms daily.

WATCH:

This is genius!! A Denver businessman, Jon Caldera says he’s had it with the homeless going number two around his business. In what he calls an act of civil disobedience he dumped human poop that he found outside his business on the steps of the Denver City and County Building… pic.twitter.com/tn1kSCQeVj — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 26, 2023

Before Caldara pulled off the stunt he even made a press release announcing his plans.

LOOK:

BREAKING (?): Jon Caldara, a Colorado-based libertarian activist and radio host, plans to deposit human poop (not his own) on the steps of the Denver City and County Building tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZuWerAdTQM — Max Levy (@maxamillianlevy) September 25, 2023

Per CBS Colorado:

While Mayor Mike Johnston says addressing homelessness is his number one priority, a Denver businessman says he’s had it with the homeless going number two wherever they want. In what he calls an act of civil disobedience, Jon Caldera dumped human poop that he found outside his business on the steps of the Denver City and County Building on Monday. “This is a present from the homeless to the people who have kept this homeless problem going,” he said. President of the Independence Institute — a think tank in downtown Denver — Caldera says he’s tired of the homeless using his private property as their public restroom.

Businessman Jon Caldera dumps human poop on steps of Denver City and County Building https://t.co/7tiA1poQ9Q pic.twitter.com/zTKEzCFswe — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) September 25, 2023

City officials have yet to address the stunt.