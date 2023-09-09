Death Toll Jumps to Over 1,000 in Morocco After 6.8 Earthquake Strikes

Over 1,000 people have died, and at least 1,204 have been injured, after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco late Friday night.

The death toll is still expected to rise as rescuers work their way into mountainous areas that are harder to reach.

Most deaths were near the historic Marrakech city and the five provinces closest to the epicenter, but tremors were felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria.

The earthquake struck at 11:11 p.m., and an aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

CCTV captures the moment that the devastating 6.9 earthquake hits Morocco with reportedly at least 820 people killed and 672 injured pic.twitter.com/P3U5qfcUf1 — RT (@RT_com) September 9, 2023

“The quake brought down walls made from stone and masonry not designed to withstand quakes, covering whole communities with rubble and leaving residents picking their way precariously through remains. Rescuers worked through the night to find survivors buried in the dusty ruins,” the Associated Press reports.

The report added, “A tent typically used for celebrations was being erected for shelter in the square of the impoverished mountain community of Moulay Brahim, where homes made of clay and brick were largely left uninhabitable. Fathers sobbed into phones telling loved ones about losing their children. Bodies covered with blankets lay in the health center next to a mosque as doctors pulled shards from people’s feet and treated surface wounds.”

The Moroccan military has deployed aid efforts, but many of the roads are blocked by vehicles and fallen rocks.

In 1960, Morocco was hit with a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Agadir and caused thousands of deaths.