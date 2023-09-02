OF COURSE: Moderator of the Next Republican Debate Once Said Trump ‘Empowers White Supremacists’

The next Republican debate will be moderated by Dana Perino of FOX News, Stuart Varney of FOX Business, and Ilia Calderon of Univision.

During one of the 2020 debates between Trump and Biden, Calderon said that Trump ’empowers white supremacists.’

Trump is probably not going to be at this debate, but he is the front-runner for the GOP nomination. Do you think Calderon can possibly be fair moderating a Republican debate?

Why must conservative voters go through this every four years? In every election cycle, the GOP agrees to debates with moderators who clearly hate Republicans. Why?

Breitbart News reports:

Second GOP Debate Co-Moderator Ilia Calderón Accused Trump of ‘Racist’ Rhetoric: He ‘Empowers White Supremacists’ Univision’s Ilia Calderón, who will co-moderate the second Republican presidential debate, is a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, having accused him of empowering white supremacists and “racist” rhetoric in the past. Fox News and Univision announced that Calderón, along with Fox News’s Dana Perino and Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney, will moderate the September 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. After the first 2020 presidential debate on September 19, 2020, Calderon joined others in accusing Trump of not condemning white supremacists when moderator Chris Wallace asked if Trump would condemn them and militia groups and say that “they need to stand down.” While Trump said “sure,” he caught criticism for stating, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” as Breitbart News Senior Editor Joel Pollak pointed out in a fact check at the time. “Wallace is the one who introduced the “stand down” language — not Trump, who was doing what he was asked,” Pollak emphasized: “A dangerous moment of the debate,” Calderón tweeted afterward. “Trump not only does not condemn but empowers white supremacists.”

Here’s the tweet:

El momento peligroso del debate. Trump no solo no condena sino que empodera a los supremacistas blancos. https://t.co/StsKDq5Bi6 — ilia calderon (@iliacalderon) September 30, 2020

There are other examples at the link.

Democrats would never agree to a debate moderated by Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter, yet every four years Republicans stupidly agree to debates moderated by leftists. It makes no sense.

