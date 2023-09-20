Confirmed: It Appears Former FBI DC Supervisor D’Antuono Was Lying to House Investigators About the Number of FBI Operatives Embedded in Crowds on January 6

As reported earlier on Tuesday, The House Judiciary Republicans sent a letter Tuesday that includes transcribed testimony from former Assistant Director-in-Charge of the Washington Field Office (WFO) Steven D’Antuono.

D’Antuono testified that the FBI had numerous confidential human sources (CHS) in the Trump crowd on January 6.

In fact, they had so many FBI operatives in the crowd they had no idea how many were actually there that day!

D’Antuono had quite a record of failures and lies during his time at the FBI.

D’Antuono was the head of the FBI’s Detroit field office as the bureau was investigating an alleged kidnapping attempt against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As Just the News notes, trial testimony alleges the “plot” wasn’t just investigated but instigated by the FBI, with the jury hearing that the bureau’s informants gave drugs to those who were eventually charged in the plot before recording their conversations and sometimes outnumbered “plotters” during meetings.

The entire plot was hatched, planned, paid for, and executed by paid FBI informants.

The FBI informants pushed the violent plans to kidnap Whitmer. It was all a setup. And D’Antuono was in charge of the office where they ran the operation. He was then later promoted to the DC office before the Jan. 6 protests and riot.

In the letter released on Tuesday, D’Antuono told House investigators that he did not know how many FBI agents had infiltrated the crowd on January 6.

The letter suggested that “the FBI cannot adequately track the activities and operations of its informants, and that it lost control of its CHSs present at the Capitol on January 6,” D’Antuono wrote.

Later in the interview, he told investigators that “only a handful” of FBI informants were in the crowd that day.

For over two years now, The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on the FBI informants and feds who infiltrated the Trump crowds on January 6, 2021.

And we can report – for certain – that Assistant Director-in-Charge of the Washington Field Office (WFO) Steven D’Antuono is lying about the number of FBI operatives and informants in the crowd on January 6th.

From our earlier reporting:

1.) The FBI infiltrated the Proud Boys — and at least one FBI informant exonerated the Proud Boys of any conspiracy on January 6.

In July 2022 TGP contributor Cara Castronuova released whistleblower documents, text messages, and audio transcripts of FBI informant James Knowles’s communications with his FBI handlers on January 6. The evidence exonerates Trump supporters and the Proud Boys of any conspiracy or planning to storm the US Capitol, to enter the US Capitol, or to overthrow official proceedings.

The FBI had the evidence that there was “no conspiracy” or plans made by the Proud Boys and others to invade and take control of the US Capitol. The FBI ignored this information from their own operative. They ran with lies about an insurrection instead.

2.) The FBI was recruiting men and women to infiltrate the crowds and work as operatives prior to January 6th.



Veteran and former Green Beret Jeremy Brown (on right) and the FBI agents who came to his home to recruit him as an operative on January 6. (left)

On Thursday afternoon, September 30th, at 3:45 PM Eastern, the FBI raided Jeremy Brown’s home and arrested Jeremy. The charge is trespassing. The FBI sent 20 vehicles for his arrest. DHS and Pinellas County law enforcement were also present. The FBI was in Jeremy’s home for 5-and-a-half hours looking for evidence.

The FBI searched his house, RV, and trailer. Then, they arrested Jeremy and took him away.

Jeremy’s family contacted The Gateway Pundit the next morning.

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His actual crime was refusing to be an FBI informant as we describe below.

Not only did Jeremy refuse to work as an FBI informant on January 6th, he went public with photos and audio of the conversations he had with agents.

As we reported months ago, Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for the dirty FBI — They wanted him to be one of their operatives at the Jan. 6 Trump rallies.

According to an earlier TGP report:

The FBI called Jeremy’s cellphone and asked for a meeting after trying to contact him at his house. Jeremy then met with the FBI agents at a restaurant in Ybor City in December. He told Brandon Gray that 38 seconds into the interview the FBI attempted to recruit him to spy on the Oath Keepers.

Jeremy refused to be an FBI informant so they stormed his home and arrested him on bogus misdemeanor charges months after the Jan. 6 protests.

Jeremy Brown still sits in jail today a year later – an innocent man who committed no crimes.

3.) INCIDENT 4: Luke Robinson — AKA ‘Ginger Gun’, the armed J6 protester with earpiece — dropped from FBI most wanted list.

4.) AT LEAST 20 undercover FBI and ATF operatives and 3 undercover police officers were running operations in the crowd on January 6

The FBI finally admitted in September 2021 to The New York Times that they were running informants and operatives inside groups attending the January 6 rallies in Washington DC.

In fact, one of the first “protesters” inside the US Capitol was an FBI informant.

What a surprise!

There is also evidence that the US Capitol Police were also running informants and operatives inside the Trump crowd including members who entered the US Capitol with the protesters.

Hmmmm. Capitol Police had at least 3 officers working undercover wearing suits on January 6. If the building was closed…why? pic.twitter.com/ps7QFmZeHi — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 30, 2021

Now we learn that at least 20 assets from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were embedded in the crowds at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

5.) DOJ finally admits they were running Confidential Human Sources inside the Oath Keepers organization on January 6th

We discovered this less than a week before their sham trials in Washington, DC where they are already determined to be guilty as charged.

6.) Former DEA Agent was PRESSURED to go inside US Capitol on January 6th by an Informant “friend” he was with.

We may never know how many confidential human sources the government was running in the massive crowd on January 6th.

We know there were dozens of operatives in the crowd.

7.) The FBI admitted in November 2022 that they were running at least 8 informants inside the Proud Boys in the months leading to January 6.

The FBI had as many as eight informants inside the Proud Boys in the months around the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, recent court papers indicate, raising questions about how much federal investigators were able to learn from them before and after it took place. https://t.co/vfMPExBNW3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 14, 2022

Was the FBI leading the insurrection?

So if the #2 in the Proud Boys was working with the FBI, and the lead militia guy in the Whitmer kidnaping plot was working with the FBI (along with numerous agents & informants in the group) one legitimate question is: How much was the FBI driving vs. investigating the plots? — Sharyl Attkisson ️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 15, 2022

8.) At least 3 FBI operatives or cutouts were speaking on the Oath Keepers “walkie-talkie” app used by the Oath Keepers on January 6th. They were THE ONLY ONES calling for violence!

We now know their names from the app: The government expressed little interest in identifying those behind the screennames on this chat-including 1% Watchdog, General Mark Davis CFA, and iWatchDirectorLaureen.

For some reason they were never questioned and the DOJ did not identify them at trial.

9.) FBI embedded a federal operative INSIDE THE DEFENSE TEAM of non-violent January 6 prisoner and former US Marine Zachary Rehl.

The lawless FBI was caught infiltrating the defense teams of the January 6 protesters!

10.) FBI-DOJ Informant planted incriminating “1776 Returns” document in Proud Boys chat group.

11.) Fed Operative DROVE Proud Boys leader to infamous meeting with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes on January 5th — so they could build a false narrative against the patriotic groups!

12.) FBI Agents working the crowd on January 6, befriend a Trump supporter and then try to set him up with Molotov cocktails so he can spend years in prison!

The FBI under dirty Chris Wray even sent operatives to befriend Trump supporters and convince them to commit illegal acts of violence.

FBI agents befriended Fi Duong while working undercover in the Trump crowds on January 6.

Undercover FBI agents then targeted and befriended Trump supporter Fi Duong following the January 6 Fedsurrection.

It is clear from what we know already that Steven D’Antuono likely perjured himself during his testimony with House investigators. They may want to pull him back in for more questioning.