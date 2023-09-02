CISA And AT&T Pushed Connecting Elections To FirstNet, Mark Zuckerberg Paid FirstNet Bills, FirstNet Infested With Hackable Chinese Components

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.
Guest post by David and Erin Clements
Recently, we broke the story that a nationwide cellular network for “public safety” called FirstNet was being used to connect election systems throughout the country.
BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE: NATIONWIDE CELLULAR NETWORK CONNECTS ELECTION EQUIPMENT AND GIVES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ACCESS TO ELECTION SYSTEMS AT THE PRECINCT LEVEL
Previously, it was believed that there could be no centralized national access to the precinct-level election equipment because the disparate networks and equipment used in each voting jurisdiction would make centralized spying or hacking too unwieldy. The existence of FirstNet blows that theory out of the water. Polling places are actively being standardized and federalized, creating the opportunity for central monitoring and manipulation by the federal government and leftist public-private organizations.
These real concerns have already proven to be true, as investigators discovered the Albert Sensor program, whereby the federal government monitors every registration database in the country through a partnership with a secretive non-government organization known as Center for Internet Security (CIS). CIS runs the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC). Put all these moving parts together, and you have an election system that can be monitored and manipulated at every level across the country.
Public documents collected by grassroots researchers, Sophie Anderson, Dr. Charles Bernardin and others, reveal that the federal government and AT&T have been actively pushing jurisdictions to connect their polling places to FirstNet, and that funds from a far-left organization paid the bill for FirstNet in at least one swing state. Ample evidence exists that FirstNet is littered with communist Chinese components, making it a major point of vulnerability from a national security standpoint.
CISA PROMOTES STATEWIDE FIRSTNET ELECTION CONNECTIONS
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) supposedly exists to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. However, congress recently released a report that CISA has “metastasized into the nerve center of the federal government’s domestic surveillance and censorship operations on social media.” A top priority for CISA has been illegally censoring Americans’ doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election while it pushed the propaganda that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history.”
To date, CISA has done nothing to investigate the thousands of reports of fraud and irregularities that are still being made about the 2020 and subsequent elections. But CISA has been busy expanding election jurisdictions’ uptake of FirstNet services to connect their precinct election machines.
During the Fall 2021 Government Coordinating Council – which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uses to push policy directives to federal, state, and local governments – CISA teamed with a FirstNet representative and officials from New Jersey to promote that state’s implementation of statewide connectivity to AT&T’s FirstNet network. The presentation revealed that New Jersey uses FirstNet compatible Nighthawk Hotspots and Cradlepoint modems which are initially configured by AT&T and connected to the state’s 14,000 electronic pollpads before being delivered to the voting locations.
Slides from the CISA presentation are shown below. All this equipment is centrally accessible by each county’s IT team and FirstNet.
Slides from a CISA presentation of statewide connection to FirstNet in New Jersey
New Jersey’s Guidelines for the Conduct of Early Voting states, “during early voting, e-poll books are directly integrated with the voting system, preparing the ballot card or activating the voting machine.”
This means that all the ballot marking devices and tabulators in New Jersey are also necessarily exposed to FirstNet with the electronic pollpads, leaving the official election results open to manipulation.
The vulnerability created by connecting an entire state’s election system to a single centrally accessible, hackable network is enormous. Couple that with de-facto third party access by AT&T – which is completely unaccountable even to congress – and you have a recipe for election fraud.
PROOF OF A MANIPUATED ELECTION IN MERCER COUNTY, NEW JERSEY
But is there any evidence that New Jersey’s elections have been manipulated? Yes, there is.
Trending: WAYNE ROOT: Tucker is Outing Obama as Gay. But Everyone is Missing the Big Story. I’m Obama’s College Classmate. I’ve Been Trying to Warn America for 15 Years!
Mercer County, New Jersey made national headlines during the 2022 midterm election when all its tabulators failed on election day. It was determined that a last-minute change made by the county clerk that was ignored by Dominion Voting Systems was ultimately the cause of the failure.
The election day chaos prompted a grassroots election integrity team to do a deep dive on the election records from Mercer County to see what else might have gone wrong. The grassroots team found that their election officials refused to produce some records, and the records that were produced could not be reconciled with each other at any level.
For example, there were three sets of books that reported the number of ballots cast in Mercer County. The county’s certified results had completely different numbers of ballots than the state-level voter history file, which were both different than the numbers the New Jersey Secretary of State submitted to the federal government in their mandatory post-election survey (see table below). The team also found that the tabulator summaries created by the Dominion software to report the number of ballots cast on each tabulator used during the election could not be reconciled with the ballot image data, which also reports the tabulator used to scan each ballot.
New Jersey’s entire election system was exposed to the centrally controlled FirstNet network. The massive inconsistencies throughout the election audit trail reveals, yet again, that internet-connected election machines and software cannot be trusted.
Three Sets of Books in New Jersey’s Midterm Election
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECRETARIES OF STATE PROMOTES FIRSTNET FOR ELECTIONS AND NOMINATED THE NEW JERSEY’S MODEL FOR AWARD
Secretaries of State have largely shrugged off the public’s growing concern over the vulnerability of the election system. In fact, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) is a key player in CISA’s illegal censorship scheme aimed at shutting down public discussion of election doubts. Oddly enough, NASS promoted increasing election system vulnerability by promoting the use of FirstNet in elections during their 2022 Winter Conference. NASS was also impressed enough with New Jerseys’ model of connecting the state’s entire election system to FirstNet, that they were nominated for the prestigious “NASS IDEAS” award this year.
AT&T PUSHED STATES TO CONNECT ELECTIONS TO THEIR NETWORK BEFORE 2020
An emailed obtained from AT&T to Utah’s elections director, Justin Lee, shows that AT&T was actively soliciting states to use federal HAVA grants for “election security” to connect their election systems to their cellular network, doubtless using FirstNet’s preemptive privileges available to election infrastructure as incentive:
AT&T URGING UTAH TO CONNECT THEIR ELECTION TO FIRSTNET
MARK ZUCKERBERG FUNDED FIRSTNET ELECTION CONNECTIONS IN WISCONSIN
Mark Zuckerberg funneled $350 million into elections across the country through his non-profit called Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). CTCL funding was skewed in favor of jurisdictions that ultimately went to Joe Biden. Most of the states that “stopped counting” in the middle of the night during the 2020 election were among those that received the most funding, with Georgia receiving the most of any state per capita.
Exactly how the money was spent can be difficult to obtain, but we know that CTCL funds were used to pay for a FirstNet connection to election equipment in Kenosha County in the swing state of Wisconsin:
CTCL FUNDS USED FOR FIRSTNET CONNECTION IN KENOSHA COUNTY, WISCONSIN
Kenosha County was in the news a few months after the 2020 election when it was revealed that a Democrat operative named Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein had “significant influence over the administration of the presidential election” and “played point man for the coordinated effort among the “Wisconsin 5” cities: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine – which received a combined $6.3 million in Zuckerberg money.”
Spitzer-Rubenstein was given a key to the building in Green Bay where absentee ballots were stored and processed as well as a hidden Wi-Fi network name that could be used for “sensitive machines that need to be connected to the internet.”
Further, in a recent conversation between Wisconsin Assembly Representative, Janel Brandtjen, and independent journalist and researcher, Peter Berneggar, Representative Brandtjen said that both Dominion and ES&S had told the public in Wisconsin not to “worry about [voting machines] being connected to the internet because they are on a secure phone line through one company.” (emphasis added) Were the voting machine companies admitting that FirstNet is serving the entire state of Wisconsin as they clearly are in Kenosha County?
Berneggar goes on to show multiple instances in the tabulator system logs where the tabulators report that they transmitted and received information from other computers during the election. One of these computers belonged to a private non-profit called Wiscnet in Madison. Information being exchanged within the tabulators without the direction or knowledge of the election officials in those counties indicates that the network being used to connect election machines to the internet in Wisconsin is compromised.
RECEIPTS FROM DALLAS COUNTY
As discussed in the previous article, Dallas County, Texas used FirstNet to connect both their tabulation and electronic pollpads to the internet. A purchase order was discovered that authorized Dallas County to also purchase $68,000 worth of FirstNet enabled handheld scanners. These were used in their AskED Material Tracker Database Module to maintain “harmony with the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing Analysis Center (EI-ISAC).”
The AskED Material Tracker Database Module keeps track of where every piece of election equipment is at any given time and shares this information with the federal government through the EI-ISAC.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA USES FIRSTNET AND OTHER SHADY PRODUCTS
This article describes how Los Angeles County, the largest county in America with over 5 million voters, standardized connecting their electronic pollpads to the internet prior to the 2020 election: “Network professionals from Cradlepoint and AT&T spent about two days setting up somewhere from 700 to 1,000 voting centers throughout the county.” This suggests that Los Angeles County, like Dallas County and the State of New Jersey, have standardized connecting election machines to the internet using FirstNet.
FIRSTNET OPENS THE DOOR TO FOREIGN HACKING
A Newsweek article published earlier this month with the alarmist title “China’s Plan to Rule the World’s Smart Devices” states “Chinese-made components in devices certified for use on the federally managed FirstNet public safety network are designed to be able to send information back to servers in China.”
The article states that “cellular modules made by Chinese firms…are in more than 130 devices certified by the FirstNet Authority for use on their dedicated first-responder network.” Experts sounding the alarm over China’s influence in devices used on FirstNet say security tests that supposedly secure these devices are meaningless because automatic firmware updates initiated by the manufacturer can change the capabilities of the devices and open backdoors to steal data.
Even John Cohen, Biden’s former Undersecretary of Intelligence at the DHS, told Newsweek, “You have to assume that data communicated via any IT, computer or communications technology made by a Chinese company can be accessed by Chinese intelligence.”
In October 2018, five leftist non-profits and 30 subject matter experts sent a letter to the DHS and Election Assistance Commission in October 2018 to urge them to “caution state and local election officials against using wireless and cellular communication…” They also state emphatically that “modern cellular modems…in fact, are part of the Internet.” They then go on to chronicle all the many ways that election data exposed to a cellular network can be intercepted and changed.
The warnings in the experts’ letter are echoed in this video: