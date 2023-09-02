CISA And AT&T Pushed Connecting Elections To FirstNet, Mark Zuckerberg Paid FirstNet Bills, FirstNet Infested With Hackable Chinese Components

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Guest post by David and Erin Clements

Recently, we broke the story that a nationwide cellular network for “public safety” called FirstNet was being used to connect election systems throughout the country.

Previously, it was believed that there could be no centralized national access to the precinct-level election equipment because the disparate networks and equipment used in each voting jurisdiction would make centralized spying or hacking too unwieldy. The existence of FirstNet blows that theory out of the water. Polling places are actively being standardized and federalized, creating the opportunity for central monitoring and manipulation by the federal government and leftist public-private organizations.

These real concerns have already proven to be true, as investigators discovered the Albert Sensor program , whereby the federal government monitors every registration database in the country through a partnership with a secretive non-government organization known as Center for Internet Security (CIS). CIS runs the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC). Put all these moving parts together, and you have an election system that can be monitored and manipulated at every level across the country.

Public documents collected by grassroots researchers, Sophie Anderson, Dr. Charles Bernardin and others, reveal that the federal government and AT&T have been actively pushing jurisdictions to connect their polling places to FirstNet, and that funds from a far-left organization paid the bill for FirstNet in at least one swing state. Ample evidence exists that FirstNet is littered with communist Chinese components, making it a major point of vulnerability from a national security standpoint.

CISA PROMOTES STATEWIDE FIRSTNET ELECTION CONNECTIONS

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) supposedly exists to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. However, congress recently released a report that CISA has “metastasized into the nerve center of the federal government’s domestic surveillance and censorship operations on social media.” A top priority for CISA has been illegally censoring Americans’ doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election while it pushed the propaganda that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history.”

To date, CISA has done nothing to investigate the thousands of reports of fraud and irregularities that are still being made about the 2020 and subsequent elections. But CISA has been busy expanding election jurisdictions’ uptake of FirstNet services to connect their precinct election machines.

During the Fall 2021 Government Coordinating Council – which the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uses to push policy directives to federal, state, and local governments – CISA teamed with a FirstNet representative and officials from New Jersey to promote that state’s implementation of statewide connectivity to AT&T’s FirstNet network. The presentation revealed that New Jersey uses FirstNet compatible Nighthawk Hotspots and Cradlepoint modems which are initially configured by AT&T and connected to the state’s 14,000 electronic pollpads before being delivered to the voting locations.

Slides from the CISA presentation are shown below. All this equipment is centrally accessible by each county’s IT team and FirstNet.

Slides from a CISA presentation of statewide connection to FirstNet in New Jersey

New Jersey’s Guidelines for the Conduct of Early Voting states, “during early voting, e-poll books are directly integrated with the voting system, preparing the ballot card or activating the voting machine.”

This means that all the ballot marking devices and tabulators in New Jersey are also necessarily exposed to FirstNet with the electronic pollpads, leaving the official election results open to manipulation.

The vulnerability created by connecting an entire state’s election system to a single centrally accessible, hackable network is enormous. Couple that with de-facto third party access by AT&T – which is completely unaccountable even to congress – and you have a recipe for election fraud.

PROOF OF A MANIPUATED ELECTION IN MERCER COUNTY, NEW JERSEY

But is there any evidence that New Jersey’s elections have been manipulated? Yes, there is.

Mercer County, New Jersey made national headlines during the 2022 midterm election when all its tabulators failed on election day. It was determined that a last-minute change made by the county clerk that was ignored by Dominion Voting Systems was ultimately the cause of the failure .

The election day chaos prompted a grassroots election integrity team to do a deep dive on the election records from Mercer County to see what else might have gone wrong. The grassroots team found that their election officials refused to produce some records, and the records that were produced could not be reconciled with each other at any level.

For example, there were three sets of books that reported the number of ballots cast in Mercer County. The county’s certified results had completely different numbers of ballots than the state-level voter history file, which were both different than the numbers the New Jersey Secretary of State submitted to the federal government in their mandatory post-election survey (see table below). The team also found that the tabulator summaries created by the Dominion software to report the number of ballots cast on each tabulator used during the election could not be reconciled with the ballot image data, which also reports the tabulator used to scan each ballot.

New Jersey’s entire election system was exposed to the centrally controlled FirstNet network. The massive inconsistencies throughout the election audit trail reveals, yet again, that internet-connected election machines and software cannot be trusted.

Three Sets of Books in New Jersey’s Midterm Election

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECRETARIES OF STATE PROMOTES FIRSTNET FOR ELECTIONS AND NOMINATED THE NEW JERSEY’S MODEL FOR AWARD