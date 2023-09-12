CIA Whistleblower Exposes Agency’s Action to Manipulate COVID-19 Origin Investigation, Offers “Significant Monetary Incentive” to Discredit Wuhan Lab Theory

Every day, more evidence appears to emerge that our own government is corrupt to the core.

A CIA whistleblower has stepped forward, claiming the CIA manipulated the investigation into the origins of COVID-19. According to letters from House Coronavirus Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, the CIA offered “significant monetary incentives” to officials to shift their findings.

House Coronavirus Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH 2nd District) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH 10th District) sent a separate letter to CIA Director William Burns and former CIA COO Andrew Makridis, shedding new light on the agency’s actions regarding the origins of COVID-19.

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) (together “the Committees”) have received new and concerning whistleblower testimony regarding the Agency’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19,” according to Wenstrup and Turner’s letter to CIA Director William Burns on Tuesday.

“A multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer has come forward to provide information to the Committees regarding the Agency’s analysis into the origins of COVID-19,” the letter read.

The CIA assigned seven officers to a specialized COVID Discovery Team to investigate the COVID-19 origin.

According to a high-ranking whistleblower within the CIA, the agency offered “significant monetary incentives” to officials on a COVID-19 investigative team to alter their positions on the virus’s origin. Initially, six of the seven members of this COVID Discovery Team were leaning towards a “low confidence assessment” that the virus likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the lone officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis,” Wenstrup and Turner wrote.

“The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position,” they added.

Wenstrup and Turner have set a deadline of September 26, 2023, for the CIA to turn over all relevant records and are urging a thorough investigation:

All documents and communications regarding the establishment of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s);

All documents and communications between or among the members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s) regarding the origins of COVID-19;

All documents and communications between or among members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s) and other employees or contractors of the Agency regarding the origins of COVID-19;

All documents and communications between or among members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s) and employees or contractors of other federal government agencies, including but not limited to the U.S. Department of State, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (to include the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), and the U.S. Department of Energy regarding the origins of COVID-19; and

All documents and communications regarding the pay history, to include the awarding of any type of financial or performance-based incentive/financial bonus to members of all iterations of the COVID Discovery Team(s).

A separate letter was sent to former CIA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Makridis, who, according to the whistleblower, played a pivotal role in the formation of the team and its eventual conclusion. Makridis has been asked to participate in a “voluntary transcribed interview” on September 26, 2023.

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) (together “the Committees”) have received new and concerning whistleblower testimony regarding the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Specifically, the whistleblower pointed the Committees to a CIA led COVID Discovery Team(s) in which you played a central role in its formation and eventual conclusion that the CIA was “unable to determine” the origins of COVID-19,” according to the letter sent to Makridis.

This new revelation confirms the allegations by Former EcoHealth VP and whistleblower Andrew Huff that the US government is trying to cover up the origins of COVID-19 because Dr. Fauci and the US were funding the Wuhan lab’s gain of function research.

Dr. Andrew Huff is the former Vice President of EcoHealth Alliance, an Army veteran, and the author of a book from Simon & Schuster called “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History.”

Dr. Huff reported to Dr. Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance, the notorious doctor who sent US dollars, approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci, to fund the Wuhan research labs in China.

In September 2022, Dr. Andrew Huff sent a report on the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus to the US Senate and Congress.

Dr. Huff provided proof that the COVID virus that killed millions and resulted in mass starvation and global economic recession was created in a Wuhan laboratory. He submitted the letter and evidence under penalty of perjury.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Dr. Andrew Huff on his explosive testimony on the origins of the COVID-19 virus. This was a riveting interview.

In this clip, Dr. Andrew Huff explains how Ecohealth, used funding by Dr. Tony Fauci and the NIAID, to fund the gain of function research that developed the COVID-19 virus in a Wuhan Lab.

Dr. Huff told The Gateway Pundit the government then tried to cover this up. They still are covering this up.

Dr. Andrew Huff is a key player in exposing the truth of Dr. Fauci, EcoHealth, Dr. Dazcak, and their funding of deadly gain of function projects.

Dr. Huff told The Gateway Pundit that everyone knew this was a gain of function research.

He added that the government is trying to cover this up because Dr. Fauci and Dr. Daszak funded the research at the Wuhan bio lab!

Dr. Andrew Huff: Peter Daszak had created a way to brand the organization to sort of greenwash the scientific research which he was doing. One of the first things that happened when I worked at EcoHealth Alliance is I was asked to review the understanding the bat coronavirus emergence risk proposal. That’s the proposal that passed the NAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci money through EcoHealth alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Biology to do the gain of function work. There was no question in my mind when I reviewed this proposal that it was gain of function work. I’ve been against it since I was a PhD student and since I learned what it was, that’s fine. It actually splits. At the time, back in 2014, this was a hotly debated issue whether or not gain of function research should be occurring. And it’s not totally a black-and-white issue. Actually, some gain of function research is necessary so that we can build live attenuated vaccines. The question is, how much evolution do they do in the laboratory to advance the pathogen or the agent to make an effective vaccine? And the problem was with this coronavirus gain of function work is that they actually evolved it 150,000 years into the future so that there’s no potential and no way that this virus would ever occur in nature… … If you look at the epidemiology or the data of all the case data, this disease emerged in September or October of 2019. That’s a hard fact. Okay? We can prove it. So the question is, why does the US government go into panic or cover up about that? And it’s real simple. It’s real simple. It’s because the US government funded the development of the agents in a number of US laboratories and they split up different parts of the work to these different laboratories. And that all happened where I worked at EcoHealth.

This exchange starts around the 3:50 minute marker.