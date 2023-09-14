Christian Student Group Must be Treated Like Other Campus Organizations

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

A court ruling in a fight involving a California school district has resulted in a ruling that officials “can’t selectively enforce discriminatory policies against Christian groups, while exempting secular ones.”

The decision comes from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case Fellowship of Christian Athletes v. San Jose Unified School District Board of Education.

The case was decided on First Amendment precedents.

The appeals court ruling addressed the decision by San Jose in 2019 to derecognize the FCA. It seems a teacher had complained about the FCA members discussing issues, including their faith, on campus. Specifically the teacher complained about the millennia-old biblical belief that marriage is between a woman and a man.

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty filed an action against the school in 2020 but originally was denied a request for an injunction.