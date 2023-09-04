CDC & FDA Ignored U.S. Military Investigation Revealing Vaccine Failures, New FOIA Documents Reveal

Non-profit organization ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network) has obtained new documents through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). These documents shed light on the disregard by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards a U.S. military investigation that reportedly indicated vaccine failures as early as January 2021.

The FOIA documents, made public by ICAN, suggest that the CDC and FDA may have overlooked crucial information regarding the efficacy of vaccines. According to ICAN’s findings, a U.S. military investigation conducted in January 2021 apparently revealed signs of vaccine failures. However, the CDC and FDA allegedly failed to acknowledge or address these concerns adequately.

“Through FOIA requests, ICAN’s attorneys have obtained a September 2021 presentation delivered to FDA and NIH higher-ups, including Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Peter Marks, and Janet Woodcock, which indicated shocking levels of waning immunity and breakthrough infection among the vaccinated as early as July 2021,” according to the press release.

Humetrix Cloud Services has been awarded a contract by the U.S. military to conduct a comprehensive analysis of vaccine data. The company, known for its expertise in healthcare technology solutions, played a crucial role in helping the military gain valuable insights into the effectiveness and distribution of vaccines.

A concerning trend has emerged regarding the proportion of COVID-19 cases among the senior population. The study revealed that a growing number of vaccinated individuals account for a significant portion of total cases within this age group.

According to recently released data, the emergence of breakthrough cases can be traced back to January 2021.

More from ICAN:

In fact, the data shows that for the final week of July, fully vaccinated individuals made up an estimated 73% of COVID-19 cases and 63% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 65+ age group. The presentation goes on to show evidence of rapidly waning immunity, as infection rates 5-6 months post vaccination were twice as high as infection rates 3-4 months post vaccination. Despite having this data on hand—certainly by the date of the September 13, 2021 presentation, (but likely earlier, as a September 15,2021 email states that the data had been “brought to the CDC three weeks ago”) — public health officials, like Fauci, continued to double-down on the message that vaccines were the key to getting “control of the virus.” Meanwhile, on September 16, 2021, Collins noted about the data: “Interesting and pretty compelling evidence that VE [vaccine efficacy] is falling 5-6 months post vaccination for both infection and hospitalization for those over 65. Even for those 3-4 months out there is a trend toward worsening VE.” But the CDC didn’t let the evidence get in the way of its messaging. As late as December 2021, the CDC kept up the outrageous façade that the vaccines offered “similar protection in real-world conditions as they have in clinical trial settings, reducing the risk of COVID-19, including severe illness by 90 percent or more among people who are fully vaccinated.” CDC apparently went as far as keeping the data from FDA, evidenced by the Director of CBER, Peter Marks’, comment to Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of FDA, that, it “might have been nice for CDC to share the data.” Rest assured that ICAN’s legal team won’t rest in its efforts to expose exactly what the government knew about these vaccines and when it knew it.

The CDC and FDA have chosen not to disclose crucial data while deliberating the authorization and endorsement of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

More from Epoch Times:

The cohort analysis was completed on 20 million Medicare beneficiaries, including 5.6 million seniors who received a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine. “Our observational study VE findings show a very significant decrease in VE against infection and hospitalization in the Delta phase of the pandemic for individuals vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for those 5–6 months post vaccination vs. those 3–4 months post vaccination,” Dr. Bettina Experton, Humetrix’s president and CEO, said in a Sept. 15, 2021, email to top U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials. Humetrix also found that among the beneficiaries, there had been 133,000 cases, 27,000 hospitalizations, and 8,300 intensive care admissions among the fully vaccinated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Experton disclosed that Humetrix shared the data with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in August 2021. “It would have been nice to know [the military] was conducting this prior to now. Also might have been nice for CDC to share the data,” Dr. Peter Marks, one of the FDA officials, told colleagues in response. Trending: Explosive Revelation: Fani Willis Linked To Massive Election Fraud And Money Laundering RICO Enterprise! “This is more worrisome than the other data we have in my opinion,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s acting commissioner at the time, said in reply.

In a statement to Epoch Times, ICAN founder Del Bigtree said, “It is hard to see this as anything other than a failure of our health authorities to assess, share, make public, and act upon valuable, real-world data in the midst of a so-called pandemic. And without FOIA, the public likely would never be made aware of these failures which, of course, allows them to be perpetrated again and again.”

Dr. Peter A. McCullough shared his thought on this revelation.

“Failure was very rapid with large numbers of fully vaccinated Americans suffering hospitalization and death. By May 1, 2021 the CDC announced it was giving up on tracking vaccine breakthrough cases. No RCT ever showed a reduction in hospitalization/death,” he said.