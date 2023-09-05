CALL THE TEXAS SENATORS! Tell Them to Support Texas and America! RINOs and Dems Want to Destroy Texas Elections – DON’T LET THEM! CALL TODAY!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this. They want him removed from office. They want him gone!

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate opened the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which could result in his removal from office.

The Republican-led Texas House in May impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

There is NO PROOF that any of this took place.  NOTHING!

Paxton was placed on administrative leave until the result of the Senate trial.

Today the Texas Senate launched their impeachment trial against Ken Paxton.

Call the Texas Senators and tell them to put a stop to this political assassination right now!

Tell them to immediately end this political witch hunt!

Call Lt. Governor Dan Patrick – (512) 463-0001

Call these six Texas Senators and tell them to stand for Texas and America!

Here’s a complete list of Texas Senators. Give them all a call!

Luke Macias was on The War Room earlier to discuss the importance of saving Ken Paxton and Texas!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

