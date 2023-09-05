CALL THE TEXAS SENATORS! Tell Them to Support Texas and America! RINOs and Dems Want to Destroy Texas Elections – DON’T LET THEM! CALL TODAY!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this. They want him removed from office. They want him gone!

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate opened the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which could result in his removal from office.

The Republican-led Texas House in May impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

There is NO PROOF that any of this took place. NOTHING!

Paxton was placed on administrative leave until the result of the Senate trial.

Today the Texas Senate launched their impeachment trial against Ken Paxton.

Call the Texas Senators and tell them to put a stop to this political assassination right now!

Tell them to immediately end this political witch hunt!

Call Lt. Governor Dan Patrick – (512) 463-0001

Call these six Texas Senators and tell them to stand for Texas and America!

RT👇

Call to action

Americans start dialing

Not just Texans

The answering machines are on Put Ken Paxton back to work

We voted for him to work Dan Patrick👇

(512) 463-0001 Call these senators👇 pic.twitter.com/rsDZO5y2pD — Vincenzo (@ApePatriotUSA) September 5, 2023

Here’s a complete list of Texas Senators. Give them all a call!

Luke Macias was on The War Room earlier to discuss the importance of saving Ken Paxton and Texas!