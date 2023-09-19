California’s Democrat Legislators Vote to Ban Grass Lawns

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of California…

California’s Democrat legislators last week voted to ban decorative lawns that are irrigated by potable water.

Democrats banned decorative grass lawns to reduce water usage and to help the state ‘adapt to climate change.’

“Wasteful outdoor irrigation is a major challenge to our ability to adapt to climate change,” Adán Ortega Jr., chair of the Metropolitan Water District said.

The bill, AB 1572, passed the Senate in a 28-10 vote last week and headed over to Governor Newsom’s desk for a signature.

The ban, which will take effect in 2027, will take 4 years to fully implement.

“The legislation includes exceptions for grass in sports fields, parks, cemeteries, areas used for activities, and other “community spaces.” Also exempt are areas where grass is irrigated with recycled water.” The Los Angeles Times reported.

Expert from The Los Angeles Times:

Outdoor watering accounts for roughly half of total water use in Southern California’s cities and suburbs, and a large portion of that water is sprayed from sprinklers to keep grass green. Under a bill passed by state legislators this week, California will soon outlaw using drinking water for some of those vast expanses of grass — the purely decorative patches of green that are mowed but never walked on or used for recreation. Grass covers an estimated 218,000 acres in the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s six-county area. Nearly a quarter of that, or up to 51,000 acres, is categorized as “nonfunctional” turf — the sort of grass that fills spaces along roads and sidewalks, in front of businesses, and around parking lots. This unused grass covers an area roughly 12 times the size of Griffith Park. By eliminating this grass and replacing it with landscaping that fits Southern California’s arid climate, the district estimates the region could reduce total water use by nearly 10%. While the legislation outlaws purely decorative grass in most common areas of homeowners associations, it won’t affect residential lawns. Grass outside apartment complexes, which originally was included in the bill, was removed from the legislation after some city officials and managers of water agencies raised concerns about how they would enforce the restrictions, and about the costs for low-income communities.

California is descending into chaos because of one-party Democrat rule. Instead of solving the homelessness crisis, securing the border, preventing rolling blackouts and making life better for Californians, the state’s Democrats are crippling the residents with climate mandates.

California is suing Big Oil for deceiving the public on how their fossil fuels contributed to climate change.

Last Friday California filed a civil lawsuit in state Superior Court in San Francisco against BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, ConocoPhillips, and their trade group, the American Petroleum Institute.

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom blasted the oil companies and blamed them for wildfires, storms, deadly heat waves, and droughts.

Storms and droughts. Makes sense.

“For more than 50 years, Big Oil has been lying to us — covering up the fact that they’ve long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are for our planet,” Newsom said. “California taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for billions of dollars in damages — wildfires wiping out entire communities, toxic smoke clogging our air, deadly heat waves, record-breaking droughts parching our wells.”