California Sues Oil Giants, Says They Deceived Public on Climate Change, Seeks Funds for Wildfires, Storm Damage, Deadly Heat Waves and Droughts

California is suing Big Oil for deceiving the public on how their fossil fuels contributed to climate change.

On Friday California filed a civil lawsuit in state Superior Court in San Francisco against BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, ConocoPhillips, and their trade group, the American Petroleum Institute.

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom blasted the oil companies and blamed them for wildfires, storms, deadly heat waves, and droughts.

Storms and droughts. Makes sense.

“For more than 50 years, Big Oil has been lying to us — covering up the fact that they’ve long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are for our planet,” Newsom said. “California taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for billions of dollars in damages — wildfires wiping out entire communities, toxic smoke clogging our air, deadly heat waves, record-breaking droughts parching our wells.”

