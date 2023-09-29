BREAKING: Lara Logan Releases Part 3 of Her Highly Anticipated Series “The Rest of the Story” – This Week Lara Interviews The Brunson Brothers – MUST-SEE VIDEO

Investigative journalist Lara Logan recently announced the highly anticipated release of her most important investigative series to date – “The Rest of the Story.”

Lara Logan is a South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent. She was formerly the Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent at CBS News.

Lara Logan has been filming for months on her latest project “The Rest of the Story” with Sovren Media.

The historic production series includes appearances by The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, Cara Castronuova, J6 family members, and numerous January 6 defendants.

The first two episodes covered the tragic story of Matthew Perna, Part 1 and Part 2. Matthew Perna was a victim of government tyranny and abuse. Matthew was arrested after the January 6 protests for walking inside the US Capitol. Matthew later took his life after months of nonstop and excessive abuse by the Biden regime.

On Thursday Lara Logan released her latest episode on The Brunson Brothers.

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on the Brunson Brothers’ lawsuit this past year.

The case of Brunson v. Adams, was ignored by the mainstream media. The lawsuit was filed pro se by ordinary American citizens – four brothers from Utah — seeking the removal of President Biden and Vice President Harris, along with 291 U.S. Representatives and 94 U.S. Senators who voted to certify the Electors to the Electoral College on January 6, 2021 without first investigating serious allegations of election fraud in half a dozen states and foreign election interference and breach of national security in the 2020 Presidential Election. The outcome of such relief would presumably be to restore Donald Trump to the presidency.

On Thursday Lara Logan reported on the Brunson Brothers’ story from Provo, Utah.

Please take the time to watch this important video of four remarkable Americans and their case against the fraudulent 2020 election.

Their story continues.

