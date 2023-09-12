BPro/KNOWiNK’s Uncertified, Internet-Connected, Cloud-Based Election Systems Are Foreign Influenced and Used to Illegally Process Election Results

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

THE SHADY ORIGINS AND FOREIGN INFLUENCE OF THE UNCERTIFIED, ALL-INCLUSIVE SOFTWARE USED COUNTRYWIDE BY BPRO/KNOWINK

Guest post by Jessica Pollema and Erin Clements

We recently reported that uncertified, cloud-based, internet connected, and all-inclusive election software is being used to illegally process official election results . Investigators revealed impossible voter registration data spikes along with tens of thousands of voter histories being backdated to provide further corroboration of election systems being subverted.

There are four major election software vendors that appear to have the functional capability to touch virtually all aspects of our elections in a centralized fashion. The election software vendors are BPro, KNOWiNK, Tenex, and VR Systems. ES&S’s “Electionware” software appears to provide similar in-house software capabilities. There are others.

The main point is this: The software provides the capability to modify voter registrations, create ballots out of thin air that can be printed in areas not monitored by poll watchers, change tabulation results, and even affect what is reported on election night. Thus, each of the vendors carry the same vulnerabilities explained in the linked articles above.

The most prominent of the all-inclusive software is called “TotalVote,” created by election vendor BPro.

When you trace any of the election equipment vendors back far enough, whether its ES&S, Diebold, or Dominion, you will find that their origins converge with many of the same players and assets, switching from company to company. The effect provides a veneer of free market competition when the truth could not be further. Likewise, the vendors of all-inclusive election software appear to have taken a page out of the same book. When you look at the collective coverage of these vendors on a U.S. map, it appears that every election jurisdiction is accounted for.

TotalVote was originally created by BPro. BPro was recently purchased by KNOWiNK, and their products are now being used in dozens of states.

This article will detail the shady origins of TotalVote software, its proliferation throughout the United States, and its disturbing connections.

BPRO, BORN IN SOUTH DAKOTA

From the outside, South Dakota looks like a great place to live and raise a family. The people are welcoming and trusting to a fault. But something has been brewing under the surface in South Dakota that is undermining elections across the country.

BPro was founded in 1985 by a woman named Sandra Bowers, who sold the business to Brandon and Abbey Campea in 2009 who had relocated to South Dakota from Washington State. Before BPro merged with KNOWiNK in 2020, their software was being used in at least fifteen states.

BPro’s office in the tiny city of Pierre, population 15,000, is singularly unimpressive. It is in a non-descript strip mall, across the street from a series of silos, with a marquee mockingly sporting South Dakota’s motto: “Under God, the People Rule.”

BPRO STRIP MALL HEADQUARTERS IN PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA

Even stranger than its outward appearance, are its posted hours. BPro is open only three days a week between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is hard to imagine how BPro adequately supports elections in 15 states, especially during election season, with hours like that. It makes you wonder where the real work is being done and who is really doing it – more on that later.

The origin and proliferation of BPro’s flagship software, TotalVote, is another enigma – that stinks of corruption and backroom deals where the people ultimately lose.

ORIGIN AND PROLIFERATION OF TOTALVOTE

TotalVote was originally created in 2007 as an election night reporting system called the Central Election Reporting System (CERS). South Dakota Secretary of State, Chris Nelson, commissioned BPro to create CERS as part of a case study funded with a grant from the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) .

CERS replaced South Dakota’s existing manual election night reporting system with a centralized one controlled by the SOS. Nelson presented CERS to the National Association of Election Officials at their 2009 annual meeting . After this, CERS was renamed TotalVote and BPro assumed ownership of the software paid for with public funds – a gift that ended up being extremely lucrative for BPro.

In another questionable move, Nelson gave away the publicly funded TotalVote software in 2009 to North Dakota, but Bpro was given a $100,000 sole source contract to continue development and support of TotalVote. Then later in 2010, BPro entered another sole-source contract to administer TotalVote in Nebraska.

In 2011, Chris Nelson moved on to the Public Utilities Commission and was replaced by Jason Gant as Secretary of State. During his campaign, Jason Gant accepted a $7,500 donation from BPro and a $10,000 donation from South Dakota’s voting machine provider, ES&S of Omaha, Nebraska .

After his election, Gant hosted a pheasant hunt with other Secretaries of State from across the country, with Brandon Campea, now owner of Bpro, also in attendance. Acceptance of questionable campaign donations from state vendors and expensive social outings with their owners was the first of many corrupt dealings that included missing funds, missing electronic records, lawsuits, and conflicts of interest.

Gant continued exporting TotalVote to as many states as possible behind the scenes. For example, in 2014, Hawaii signed a sole-source contract with Bpro for the voter roll maintenance and election night reporting system. In May of 2015, New Mexico entered a $200,000 sole-source contract with BPro . The contract states that the TotalVote software was a “gift” from Secretary of State Jason Gant, but Gant had left office before this contract was made and there is no indication by what authority he was still giving away public property.

BPro also secured contracts with other states such as Montana, Iowa, Arizona, Washington ($10 million), Pennsylvania ($10 million), Oregon ($7 million) and more. Thanks to Nelson and Gant’s generosity in giving away state-funded software, BPro raked in the contracts which were not even put out for bid, as BPro claimed they were the only company who could service TotalVote.

TOTALVOTE GROWS INTO ITS NAME

As TotalVote was being given away all over the country while securing lucrative sole-source contracts for BPro, it grew into an election software behemoth. TotalVote started out as a centralized election night reporting program. But since that humble beginning, TotalVote has added multiple functions that include everything having to do with the election except scanning paper ballots.

TotalVote now handles voter registration, voter information, centralized election monitoring, ballot printing and design, electronic ballot delivery, electronic pollbooks, creation of the election canvass documents, voter signature capture, precinct management, redistricting tools, address verification, campaign finance, and even geolocation of voters.

BPro’s contracts with their various clients also claim that TotalVote is fully integrated with GIS (Geographic Information System), NCOA (National Change of Address), USPS (United States Postal Service), AAMVA (American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators), DMV (Department of Motor Vehciles, SSA (Social Security Administration), ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center, Inc.), and other state and federal agency interfaces.

A contract between Santa Clara County, California and KNOWiNK/BPro discovered by an election integrity researcher, revealed that when a county uses their products, they turn over extremely broad powers for KNOWiNK/BPro to access any networked or wireless device remotely associated with the County:

CONTRACT EXCERPT OF COUNTY DEVICES ACCESSIBLE BY KNOWINK/BPRO

BPRO’S CONNECTIONS TO COMMUNIST CHINA

In 2011, Jason Gant hired “Everyone Counts” of LaJolla, Californ ia to develop the first ever online military voting system, then called IOASIS . Gant used a federal grant and spent $668,831 on a system only twenty-seven people used in the first year – about $28,000 per vote. IOASIS morphed into a program that is now used for Uniformed and Overseas Citizen Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) voting.

In 2012, Everyone Counts was contracted to handle voting for the Academy Awards . The results were unusual and led some to question the voting system. Since then, Everyone Counts was bought by Votem Corp , where Konnech’s Eugune Yu was on the board. Konnech and Eugene Yu made headlines last year when it was discovered that they were stealing personal identifying information and storing it in communist China.