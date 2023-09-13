Bolsonaro’s Fight for Health Continues: Two Surgeries Tackle Stabbing-Related Issues

Former conservative Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has undergone two new surgeries to address problems stemming from the assassination attempt he suffered in 2018.

Bolsonaro underwent the procedure to treat gastroesophageal reflux. His stomach sustained permanent damage as a result of the stabbing by a socialist militant.

According to the medical bulletin, Bolsonaro underwent three procedures: septoplasty (correction of a deviated septum), turbinectomy (removal of part of the nasal conchae), and uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (removal of the tonsils and fragments of the soft palate).

On the 23 of last month, Bolsonaro had already visited the same hospital for preparatory examinations for the surgeries.

On that occasion, he was accompanied by doctors Maurício Wajngarten and Antonio Macedo. Macedo is the same doctor who participated in Bolsonaro’s previous surgeries related to the stabbing incident during the 2018 presidential campaign in the state of Minas Gerais.

Since the attack, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries related to the abdominal wound, as well as procedures such as the removal of a bladder stone and a vasectomy.

In July 2021, Jair Bolsonaro experienced persistent hiccups and was hospitalized after being diagnosed with intestinal obstruction.

After the surgery, the former Brazilian president posted a photo from the hospital celebrating the success of the procedure. “Another hurdle overcome,” said Bolsonaro.