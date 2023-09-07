Body Cam Captures Arrest of Woman After Her Boyfriend Finds ‘Disturbing Images’ of His Daughter

by

An Oklahoma woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly filming herself sexually abusing her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Ashlee Cheatham, 19, was taken into custody on Aug. 22 after her boyfriend reported her to Stillwater police, according to a news release from the department.

The man said he had found “disturbing images and videos” of his daughter on Cheatham’s cellphone while Cheatham was asleep.

Police described the man as “very distraught.”

Body camera footage shows Cheatham being arrested at the home she shared with her boyfriend later that day.

According to KOKH-TV, Cheatham faces charges of possession of child pornography, child sexual abuse, child sexual exploitation, unlawful access to a computer, and unlawful possession of a controlled drug.

The police news release identified the drug as marijuana.

KOCO-TV reported that Cheatham has admitted to the crimes, but she pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 30.

She is being held in the Payne County Jail on a $75,000 bond and will be represented by a court-appointed lawyer.

According to another report from KOKH, Cheatham had listed a local elementary school as her place of employment on Facebook.

“Ashlee Cheatham was in the process of being hired by the district for the current school year (2023-24),” Superintendent David Reid said of the connection.

“All employees are required to do a federal background check as a part of the hiring process. Before that process was completed, a mutual decision to terminate the hiring process was made.

“Ms. Cheatham never worked for the district, never received a paycheck, and has never been with any of our students.”

The next court hearing in Cheatham’s case is scheduled for Monday.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal here, and read more of Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.