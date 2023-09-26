Bitter, Hateful Rep. Maxine Waters Claims Republicans Want to ‘Destroy America’ (VIDEO)

California Democrat Maxine Waters appeared on MSNBC this past weekend and claimed that Republicans are not patriots and that they want to destroy America.

Under Biden, Democrats have done massive damage to the economy through inflation and are causing the suffering of Americans across the country with the open border. Also, has she looked at her own district lately?

Leave it to Maxine Waters to engage in such projection. She is a bitter and hateful woman.

RedState reports:

WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Democrats Protect Patriotism, GOP Wants to Destroy America Few — if any — lawmakers on Capitol Hill are as wack as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). Not only does the far-left Democrat spin absurd, hateful yarns, intentionally dripping with divisive language, but I’m also convinced that she actually believes every distortion that comes out of her mouth. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart,” Mad Max was at her ‘best.” In response to Capehart’s faux attempt to catastrophize a budget proposal from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to cut federal spending by “as much as 23 percent,” Waters spewed: Oh, absolutely. When you take a look at what they’re doing, it shows, you know, that the Republicans have claimed patriotism — claimed that they love this country. They don’t care. If they will allow seniors and veterans not to be able to get their disability check [sic], for example, they don’t care… Meanwhile, a couple of questions, Congresswoman: Please explain to me how taking money from hardworking Americans and giving it to people who didn’t earn it is patriotic. And while you’re at it, please explain what the heck you’re talking about with respect to the Republican Party planning to deny seniors and veterans their social security checks.

Here’s the video:

"[The GOP] are not patriots, they are basically, not only disrupting this country, they're destroying it, and they cannot claim patriotism anymore. We, who fight for the people, claim patriotism" @RepMaxineWaters reacts to the budget cuts the Republicans want to make #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/sFtzlaJBt8 — The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@weekendcapehart) September 24, 2023

Note the fact that Waters is incapable of making this a debate about policy. She just reduces it to her own personal hatred, because that’s the kind of person she is.