Bill O’Reilly Tells Tucker CIA Operative George de Mohrenschildt Befriended Lee Harvey Oswald Before JFK’s Assassination and Was Later Found With “Brains Blown Out”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, on Wednesday night Tucker Carlson sat down with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in an exclusive interview.

During the 45-minute interview, Carlson and O’Reilly talked on various topics such as how O’Reilly left Fox News, the current political climate, and the most interesting topic of all was when the two discussed President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

JFK’s assassination was brought up when Tucker asked O’Reilly who he believed was behind President Kennedy’s assassination.

O’Reilly responded “Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy. But one of the guys who was friends with Lee Harvey Oswald was George de Mohrenschildt. A CIA operative, not an agent de Mohrenschildt was a Russian living in America.”

He continued “Lee Harvey Oswald was a crude uneducated man, de Mohrenschildt was an aristocrat. Why was he hanging with Lee Harvey Oswald?”

O’Reilly then shared “de Mohrenschildt then committed suicide. When the Church Committee investigators approach his home in Palm Beach Florida. Blows his brains out.”

Here’s what Wiki has to say about Mohrenschildt:

George Sergius de Mohrenschildt was an American petroleum geologist, anti-communist political refugee, professor, and occasional CIA field agent.[1] De Mohrenschildt, who moved to the Dallas area in October 1961, is best known for having befriended Lee Harvey Oswald in the summer of 1962. De Mohrenschildt’s testimony before the Warren Commission investigating the assassination was one of the longest of any witness. Since his testimony and subsequent suicide, de Mohrenschildt has been a popular figure in conspiracy theories regarding the assassination of John F. Kennedy. For example, those who believe that the United States Government was responsible have accused de Mohrenschildt of being Oswald’s CIA handler. On the other hand, Ion Mihai Pacepa, a high level defector from Communist Romania, has alleged that de Mohrenschildt, despite his claims to be a descendant of the Russian nobility and an anti-communist political refugee from the Red Terror, was in reality a KGB First Chief Directorate illegal field agent, who focused on collecting military intelligence and who acted as Oswald’s Soviet intelligence handler.

It’s no secret Oswald was on the CIA’s radar.

At one point in time the CIA was intercepting Oswald’s mail from his mother.

