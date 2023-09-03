Bidn’s America: Five Pro-Life Activists Immediately Incarcerated After DC Ruling over 2020 Protest – Face 11 Years in Federal Prison and Fines of $350,000

Biden’s America – where protesting abortion gets you 11 years in federal prison.

Speech and protesting are now outlawed by the evil regime – if you are conservative God-fearing Americans.

Five pro-life protesters — Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh — were found guilty of conspiring to blockade an abortion clinic in Washington DC in 2020.

Pro-Life Activist Herb Geraghty along with fellow pro-life protesters were arrested and charged by the Department of Justice with the FACE Act, which prohibits obstructing people from obtaining or providing abortions.

They were accused of blocking access to an abortion clinic in Washington, in October 2020.

Herb wrote this on Twitter back in 2022. Herb said, “It is clear that the Biden administration intends to use the DOJ as a weapon against political dissidents”

Much has already been said about the unjust and political nature of the recent arrests and charges brought against myself and other pro-life activists and leaders. It is clear that the Biden administration intends to use the DOJ as a weapon against political dissidents. — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

The unborn babies still being killed every day in this country, despite the Dobbs decision, are the real victims. These children do not even get a trial before they are put to death. As you pray and demand justice for us, do NOT stop working for justice for them. — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

Solidarity forever with nonviolent political prisoners and targets of the state. Solidarity forever with the unborn victims of state sanctioned violence. ☮️❤️ — Herb (@HerbGeraghty) October 18, 2022

** Here is the GiveSendGo page for Herb.

Democrats can burn down cities and walk. But the Biden regime will throw the entire weight of the government after conservatives today.

America Magazine reported: