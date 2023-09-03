Bidn’s America: Five Pro-Life Activists Immediately Incarcerated After DC Ruling over 2020 Protest – Face 11 Years in Federal Prison and Fines of $350,000

Biden’s America – where protesting abortion gets you 11 years in federal prison.
Speech and protesting are now outlawed by the evil regime – if you are conservative God-fearing Americans.
Five pro-life protesters — Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh — were found guilty of conspiring to blockade an abortion clinic in Washington DC in 2020.
Pro-Life Activist Herb Geraghty along with fellow pro-life protesters were arrested and charged by the Department of Justice with the FACE Act, which prohibits obstructing people from obtaining or providing abortions.
They were accused of blocking access to an abortion clinic in Washington, in October 2020.
Herb wrote this on Twitter back in 2022. Herb said, “It is clear that the Biden administration intends to use the DOJ as a weapon against political dissidents”
Much has already been said about the unjust and political nature of the recent arrests and charges brought against myself and other pro-life activists and leaders.
It is clear that the Biden administration intends to use the DOJ as a weapon against political dissidents.
The unborn babies still being killed every day in this country, despite the Dobbs decision, are the real victims.
These children do not even get a trial before they are put to death.
As you pray and demand justice for us, do NOT stop working for justice for them.
Solidarity forever with nonviolent political prisoners and targets of the state.
Solidarity forever with the unborn victims of state sanctioned violence.
☮️❤️
** Here is the GiveSendGo page for Herb.
Democrats can burn down cities and walk. But the Biden regime will throw the entire weight of the government after conservatives today.
America Magazine reported:
After a raucous jury trial, five pro-life activists face as many as 11 years in federal prison for convictions to conspire to blockade a Washington abortion clinic in 2020.
Convicted Aug. 29 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of conspiracy against rights and violation of the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act — both are felonies — were Lauren Handy, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, New York; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden, Michigan; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx, New York; and Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh.
Because Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled that using force to prevent women from entering the clinic is a violent crime by statute, the five were incarcerated immediately.
Attorneys for Handy quickly filed an emergency motion asking for Handy to be released before sentencing.
They argued that under federal law and binding precedents from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court, the FACE Act is not categorically a “crime of violence,” and should not lead to pre-sentencing detention. The FACE Act’s text, their motion argues, “specifically distinguishes ‘physical obstruction’ from ‘force’ and ‘threat of force.’”
In addition to prison terms, each defendant faces fines of up to $350,000 and three years of supervised release.
A second group of four defendants goes on trial in September, with sentencing for all nine to follow later this year. The activists’ abortion clinic blockade, which lasted about three hours and was livestreamed on Facebook, occurred at Washington Surgi-Clinic Oct. 22, 2020.