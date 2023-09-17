Biden’s America: Foreign-Born Population ‘Zoomed’ to Record High 46 Million, Census Report Shows

The foreign-born population of the United States is reaching record highs under the Biden administration.

Those from outside of the country amounted to 46 million people as of 2022, up nearly one million from the year before, according to Census Bureau data reviewed by NPR.

That’s an all-time record in terms of population, and as a percentage of the population.

The overall percentage of the national population that is foreign-born increased to 13.9 percent.

“According to Census Bureau estimates, the total immigrant population grew by almost 30% between 2005 and 2022, climbing to just over 46 million people. Foreign-born Americans made up 13.9% of the U.S. population in 2022, up 1.5 percentage points from 2005.” – @NPR pic.twitter.com/kV5I7Ypnuz — Shantha R. Mohan, Ph.D., DTM (@ShanthaRMohan) September 14, 2023

The increase in migration has been fueled by the policies enacted by President Joe Biden, many of which re-opened the immigration system after it was throttled during the coronavirus pandemic.

One demographer is pointing to 2022 in particular as a year in which immigration exploded.

“The foreign-born population zoomed up,” William Frey of the Brookings Institution said of last year.

“The gain in 2022 was as big as the previous four years put together.”

Both migrants who entered the United States legally and those who entered illegally are included in the Census Bureau data.

The United States has broken records for apprehensions at the southern border under Biden’s immigration regime.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated that nearly 17 million illegal aliens were living in the country as of June, according to Fox News.

The rapidly growing population of foreign-born residents of the United States is likely to diminish economic opportunities for native-born Americans.

The admission of foreign workers to the U.S. labor market has the effect of “redistribut[ing] income” by reducing wages for American citizens, according to a study by immigration economist George Borjas.

Major business organizations have sought an increase in immigration to cheapen the cost of labor for corporations, according to Stephen Miller, who was a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump.

The Chamber of Commerce CEO demands a DOUBLING of immigration + amnesty during the worst border disaster in history, and at a time when the foreign-born population has surged well past a record-breaking 46 million. Chamber is actively working against the core interests of the US. https://t.co/uW2K8QgxeM — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 13, 2022

Skyrocketing immigration levels are also likely to further increase housing costs at a time in which the average American is more burdened by rents and mortgages than ever before, according to a study by the Center for Research and Analysis of Migration.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.