Biden Uses NY Times To Send Zelensky An Unpleasant Message

If you have not figured it out by now, Government is like Kabuki theater — i.e., it is an event characterized more by showmanship than by content. The Cocaine King of Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in New York City last night expecting to be greeted, once again, as the reincarnation of Churchill. Notwithstanding the pleasantries at JFK Airport, Zelensky was in for a rude awakening. The early edition of the New York Times delivered a gut punch with its bombshell report, Evidence Suggests Ukrainian Missile Caused Market Tragedy:

On Sept. 6, a missile strike rocked Kostiantynivka, a town in the Donetsk region under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The missile hit a bustling city market at 2:04 p.m. local time, leaving 16 dead and 33 injured. Photos and videos of the aftermath of the strike have been circulated by various media outlets worldwide. . . . But evidence collected and analyzed by The New York Times, including missile fragments, satellite imagery, witness accounts and social media posts, strongly suggests the catastrophic strike was the result of an errant Ukrainian air defense missile fired by a Buk launch system.

…

Further evidence reveals that minutes before the strike, the Ukrainian military launched two surface-to-air missiles toward the Russian front line from the town of Druzhkivka, 10 miles northwest of Kostiantynivka.

This was not just some happy (or unhappy, depends on your point of view) coincidence. On the very day that Zelensky — like Nachum the beggar in Fiddler on the Roof — showed up at the UN to pester the world to kick in more bucks and weapons for Ukraine’s failing war against Russia, the New York Times left no doubt that it was Ukraine, not Russia, who killed the shoppers in Kostiantynivka. Zelensky the Beggar faces a hard task.

Nachum the Beggar

Zelensky, who spent most of his adult life as an actor, does not appear to be acting in this photo as he listens to Marble Mouth Biden drone on about the need to support Ukraine:

In fact, none of the Ukrainians are smiling. Ditto for John Kerry and Tony Blinken (seated to Zelensky’s left). Those faces tell a story. Biden’s words are meaningless. It is what is being said behind the scenes that matter and it is clear Zelensky did not get good news. His glowering, grim countenance communicated more than the flood of words spilling from Biden’s feeble mouth. Ukraine is in trouble.

I discussed today’s events with Judge Napolitano and Ania K: