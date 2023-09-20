Biden a Total Disaster During Meeting with President Lula of Brazil, Almost Knocks Over Flag, Fights with Earpiece, Wanders Off Stage (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday participated in a bilateral meeting with far-left President Lula da Silva of Brazil in New York.
Of course, the entire meeting was a total disaster. Joe Biden read from his notecards the entire time.
Joe Biden and Lula then launched the ‘Partnership for Workers’ Rights.’
Of course, it was a clown show.
Biden almost knocked a flag over as he walked on stage.
WATCH:
Biden walks on stage without the Brazilian president, almost knocks down a flag, then does a little jog pic.twitter.com/JbrV7LBMpc
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023
Biden struggled to figure out how to work his earpiece as Lula delivered opening remarks.
The look on Biden’s face says it all.
WATCH:
Biden gets very confused trying to figure out how to work his earpiece pic.twitter.com/tf0AUOXdar
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023
Biden awkwardly saluted to the audience and shuffled off stage. Lula was left behind.
WATCH:
Biden salutes the audience and shuffles off stage, leaving Brazil's president behind pic.twitter.com/JtkV0rmYqO
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023