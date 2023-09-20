Biden a Total Disaster During Meeting with President Lula of Brazil, Almost Knocks Over Flag, Fights with Earpiece, Wanders Off Stage (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday participated in a bilateral meeting with far-left President Lula da Silva of Brazil in New York.

Of course, the entire meeting was a total disaster. Joe Biden read from his notecards the entire time.

Joe Biden and Lula then launched the ‘Partnership for Workers’ Rights.’

Of course, it was a clown show.

Biden almost knocked a flag over as he walked on stage.

WATCH:

Biden walks on stage without the Brazilian president, almost knocks down a flag, then does a little jog pic.twitter.com/JbrV7LBMpc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Biden struggled to figure out how to work his earpiece as Lula delivered opening remarks.

The look on Biden’s face says it all.

WATCH:

Biden gets very confused trying to figure out how to work his earpiece pic.twitter.com/tf0AUOXdar — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Biden awkwardly saluted to the audience and shuffled off stage. Lula was left behind.

WATCH: