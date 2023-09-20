Biden a Total Disaster During Meeting with President Lula of Brazil, Almost Knocks Over Flag, Fights with Earpiece, Wanders Off Stage (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday participated in a bilateral meeting with far-left President Lula da Silva of Brazil in New York.

Of course, the entire meeting was a total disaster. Joe Biden read from his notecards the entire time.

Joe Biden and Lula then launched the ‘Partnership for Workers’ Rights.’

Of course, it was a clown show.

Biden almost knocked a flag over as he walked on stage.

WATCH:

Biden struggled to figure out how to work his earpiece as Lula delivered opening remarks.

The look on Biden’s face says it all.

WATCH:

Biden awkwardly saluted to the audience and shuffled off stage. Lula was left behind.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.