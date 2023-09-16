Biden Takes No Questions as He Retreats to Delaware for Another Vacation (VIDEO)

Joe Biden departed the White House en route to Delaware on Friday evening without taking any questions from reporters.

Biden has spent 384 days — 39.6% of his presidency — on vacation with no visitor logs.

After a disastrous week, Joe Biden shuffled across the South Lawn to Marine One.

WATCH:

Biden is off to Delaware for a weekend getaway. So far, he’s been on vacation for 384 days, which is nearly 40% of his fraudulent presidency, according to RNC Research.pic.twitter.com/I24q9bEtmJ — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) September 15, 2023

This has been a bad week for Joe Biden.

On Monday Biden got major backlash after he lied about visiting Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 attacks.

“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell,” Biden said.

On Tuesday Speaker McCarthy announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

On Wednesday, a visibly exhausted Joe Biden couldn’t even make it through a cabinet meeting and had to hand it over to Dr. Jill.

On Thursday Biden delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland shortly after his son Hunter was indicted on federal gun charges.

Biden’s speech was a total disaster. He lost a few battles with his teleprompter and began shouting out of nowhere.

At one point, Joe Biden suggested blacks and Hispanics don’t have high school diplomas.

The White House had to stealth edit the transcript after Biden slipped up with another racist gaffe.

On Friday, Joe Biden reluctantly made brief remarks about the auto strike before he departed for Delaware for another vacation.

At the end of his brief remarks, Biden made it clear to reporters that he would not be taking any questions: “Thank you very much. That’s all I’m going to say.”

“At what point will you get directly involved in negotiations?” a reporter asked of the auto worker strike.

“Should Hunter get a pardon, Mr. President!?” the reporter asked.

Biden turned his back, walked away and shut the door.