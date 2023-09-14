Biden Sinks 19 Points in Iowa as Women and Young Voters Begin to Desert Him

Recent polling shows a 19 point drop in support for Joe Biden in Iowa.

The change in support is a direct result of women and young voters who have begun to walk away from Biden. This has to be raising some red flags for Democrats, as those are two of their core vting blocs.

It’s not clear if this has anything to do with the Democrats’ decision to take away Iowa’s status as first in the primary.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Payback: Biden tumbles 19 points in Iowa as women and youth abandon him President Joe Biden has suffered a huge drop in support in Iowa, the politically critical state that Democrats kicked to the curb when they rejiggered their primary schedule. In the latest Emerson College Polling survey, the president tumbled 19 percentage points in caucus support, though he has a significant lead over distant challengers led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Women and younger voters led the mutiny, Emerson said. “Young voters and women voters are two groups who have lower support for Biden than their counterparts: only 38% of Democratic voters under 30 support Biden in a caucus, and 41% of women are undecided,” Spencer Kimball, the executive director of the survey, said. Biden fell from 69% in May to 50% last week. But neither Kennedy nor Marianne Williamson were the beneficiaries. Instead, voters shifted to choosing “someone else/undecided” in the survey. In May, just 10% were undecided, and now that is 34% in the survey.

Of course, it’s reasonable to assume that support for Biden is dropping in Iowa for the same reasons he is losing support in other locations. The economy, crime, and Biden’s lack of response to disasters in Ohio and Hawaii.

13% undecidedhttps://t.co/9CAoxIyp0G — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) September 12, 2023

Biden’s weakened mental state and advanced age could also be playing a role here.