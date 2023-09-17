Biden Names Multi-Billionaire Heiress and Obama Mega-Donor Penny Pritzker to Oversee Ukraine’s Economic Recovery

On Thursday, Joe Biden named former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker as U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

The new position, which falls under the State Department, was established as the Biden administration comes under increased scrutiny for the billions being sent Ukraine.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $75 billion in assistance since the war began, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.

As millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet amid rising inflation and an crumbling economy due to disastrous policies, in early September the Biden regime pledged another jaw-dropping sum of over $1 billion in new aid to Ukraine.

Joe Biden said in a statement announcing the appointment, “As an accomplished public servant, former Secretary of Commerce, and transformative industry leader — with deep familial ties to Ukraine — Special Representative Pritzker brings decades of experience and expertise to this critical position. Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States’ efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy.”

“This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia’s brutal attacks and destruction.”

Pritzker released a statement Thursday, “Simply put, the stakes could not be higher. My role — working with governments and the private sector around the world — is about ensuring Ukraine succeeds, now and long into the future, as a prosperous, secure, independent, sovereign democracy. Our collective mission is simple: to see to it that Ukraine survives and thrives.”

“But this is also personal for me. My family fled Ukraine in the late 1800s, and my attachment to the country remains. During my tenure as Commerce Secretary, I worked with the Ukrainian government to advance progress on reforms, draw private sector interest, and coordinate with partner governments — activities I will also pursue in this role. And, like many Americans, I have been inspired by the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

