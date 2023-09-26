Biden Lumbers Up Shorter Staircase After Report Reveals Secret Mission to Keep Joe From Falling Down (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday lumbered up the shorter staircase as he departed DC en route to Wayne County, Michigan to meet with striking autoworkers.

Biden is spending only 2 hours on the picket line with UAW autoworkers before he departs to California to attend a high-dollar campaign reception.

Of course, Biden took no questions from reporters as he boarded Air Force One.

WATCH:

Joe Biden, in padded sneakers, lumbers up the short stairs on his way to visit striking auto workers who are striking because of his administration. It’s pouring rain. He didn’t take any questions. pic.twitter.com/p3Widuqn3K — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 26, 2023

According to a new report by Axios, White House insiders are secretly working to prevent feeble Joe Biden from falling down.

Via Axios:

Biden’s balance difficulties are likely the result of what his physician has diagnosed as “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis.”

Biden works out many mornings with physical therapist Drew Contreras, who also worked with former President Obama.

Biden’s doctor has recommended exercises for balance, which he called “proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.”

What the maneuvers entail is unclear.

“I have never heard the term ‘proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.’ It is not a clinical term in standard use,” said Professor James Gordon, associate dean and chair of the Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the University of Southern California.

A new Associated Press/NORC poll has found that the vast majority of Americans believe Joe Biden is too old to be effective in a second term as president.

That includes a stunning 69 percent of Democrats.