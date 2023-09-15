Biden Has People in Cages at the Border – Where’s the Democrat Outrage?

Do you remember all the Democrats shrieking about kids in cages during the 2020 election? It was repeated by Biden, his supporters and people in media over and over again. A constant drum beat.

Here’s the harsh truth. They don’t care. They didn’t care then and they don’t care now.

It was nothing more than a line of attack against Trump. How do we know this? Simple. There are people being held in cages at the border right now under Biden and none of the Democrats are saying anything about it.

Townhall reports:

Call AOC! Biden’s Cages Are Back at the Border The Tucson Sector along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be slammed with illegal immigrants, straining resources in a part of the country that typically sees more gotaways than people claiming asylum. As a result, almost no Border Patrol agents are actively patrolling the southern border because they are having to quickly process and release the thousands of illegal immigrants to get out of their facilities. Pictures and videos have emerged once again of illegal immigrants being held behind crowded fencing outdoors, which previously caused outrage from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media.

AOC actually called this ‘concentration camps’ under Trump. Now? Silence.

NEW: Images from Ajo, AZ show illegal immigrants being detained in an outdoor Border Patrol holding area yesterday as the Tucson, AZ sector is overwhelmed & CBP facilities there are overcapacity. The sector has seen approx 2,000 illegal crossings per day last 3 days in a row &… pic.twitter.com/rqp2MKOuF3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 14, 2023

Right now in Ajo AZ Sector for the Border Patrol. Hundreds in custody on top of what was caught last night. Already getting reports of large numbers crossing and Border Patrol trying to respond. They are overwhelmed and this administration

is letting this happen with no support! pic.twitter.com/Kkqv3xq8h9 — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) September 13, 2023

Hey, AOC, kids in cages. Get down there in your best white pantsuit. https://t.co/sEUydNePmV — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 14, 2023

Hundreds of people kept in cages, outside in record heat. Media + Dems no longer care. Zero reporters. Zero members of congress crying on fence lines. https://t.co/5dfgY4sLqa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2023

They never cared. It was just about them pretending to be morally superior.