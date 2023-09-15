Biden Has People in Cages at the Border – Where’s the Democrat Outrage?

by

Do you remember all the Democrats shrieking about kids in cages during the 2020 election? It was repeated by Biden, his supporters and people in media over and over again. A constant drum beat.

Here’s the harsh truth. They don’t care. They didn’t care then and they don’t care now.

It was nothing more than a line of attack against Trump. How do we know this? Simple. There are people being held in cages at the border right now under Biden and none of the Democrats are saying anything about it.

Townhall reports:

Call AOC! Biden’s Cages Are Back at the Border

The Tucson Sector along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be slammed with illegal immigrants, straining resources in a part of the country that typically sees more gotaways than people claiming asylum.

As a result, almost no Border Patrol agents are actively patrolling the southern border because they are having to quickly process and release the thousands of illegal immigrants to get out of their facilities. Pictures and videos have emerged once again of illegal immigrants being held behind crowded fencing outdoors, which previously caused outrage from Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media.

AOC actually called this ‘concentration camps’ under Trump. Now? Silence.

They never cared. It was just about them pretending to be morally superior.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.