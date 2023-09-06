Biden DOJ Turns the Screws on Mar-a-Lago IT Worker, Forces Him to Testify Against Trump Or Face Prosecution

Joe Biden’s Justice Department is turning the screws on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago IT worker.

Mar-a-Lago IT worker Yuscil Taveras will testify in Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump to avoid prosecution.

Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Last month Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

IT worker Yuscil Taveras was named as “Trump Employee 4” in the superseding indictment, according to CNN.

Taveras has not been charged with any crimes.

However, Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira have both been charged with crimes in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

CNN reported: