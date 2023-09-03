Biden Condemns Racism, Lectures on Climate Change During Visit to Florida to Survey Hurricane Damage (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Saturday reluctantly traveled to Live Oak, Florida to survey the damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s west coast earlier this week as a Category 3 storm.

Biden showed up in Florida for a quick photo-op after major backlash for ignoring the Maui wildfires as he enjoyed back-to-back vacations.

Joe Biden struggled to read through his prepared remarks. He mumbled and slurred as he lectured on climate change and racism.

“I also convened my entire cabinet as part of a whole of government response, and that response is to increase the number and intensity of the extreme weather events,” Biden said.

Freudian slip? Did Biden suggest the government is controlling the weather?

He added, “Nobody can deny the impact of the climate crisis. Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of a climate crisis anymore.”

WATCH:

"Nobody can deny the impact of climate crisis. Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of a climate crisis anymore." Joe Biden turns his visit to Florida into a lecture on climate change. pic.twitter.com/OepCXBAZz4 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 2, 2023

As Joe Biden wrapped up his speech, he brought up the Jacksonville shooter who fatally shot black people in a racially motivated crime.

Biden could barely read through his notes as he condemned racism.

WATCH: