“Shush Up” – Joe Biden Arizona Speech Interrupted by Radical Climate Protestors (VIDEO)

Joe Biden stayed far, far away from DC on Thursday as Republicans held their first impeachment hearing and exposed his global influence-peddling scheme.

Biden on Thursday delivered remarks honoring the late Senator John McCain at the Tempe Center for The Arts in Tempe, Arizona. He also laughably focused his speech on the ‘state of democracy.’

At one point radical far-left climate protesters crashed the show and interrupted Biden’s speech. The protestors were screaming about “declaring a climate emergency.”

“Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency?” The protestor shouted. “Hundreds of Arizonans have died! Hundreds of Arizonians have died!”

Of course, Joe Biden immediately capitulated to the eco-terrorists. He lifted his hand to try to calm the protestors.

“Why don’t you wait – hang on a second!” Biden shouted.

It didn’t work so he told them he would be happy to speak to him after his speech.

“I’ll tell you what. If you shush up, I’ll meet with you immediately after this, okay?” Biden said. “Democracy is never easy, as we just demonstrated.”

