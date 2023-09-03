Bernie Kerik on Newsmax: Left is Scared of Giuliani “Because He Stands by the Constitution”

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik joined Newsmax to discuss Rudy Giuliani’s case in Georgia. Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Kerkik contends the left fear Rudy Giuliani because he stands by the Constitution.

Kerik joined “Saturday Agenda” and shared, “Well, they fear Giuliani because he stands by the Constitution.”

“Because he’s going to defend Donald Trump, because he’s defended him successfully in the past several times and he will not cower. He’s not going to back down. He’s not going to be intimidated or threatened, fearmongered. He’s going to go to trial, if it ever gets there.”

Kerik thinks the case against Giuliani will ultimately “go away.”

“Every time I read this indictment, I wonder: How do you get indicted for exposing your First Amendment rights or your Sixth Amendment right to provide counsel to your client? I don’t get it, and I think eventually this thing will disappear.’

“However, the left, including [District Attorney] Fani Willis is trying to personally, professionally, financially annihilate these people,” and added why Giuliani’s “legal defense fund is important.”

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

The Fulton County grand jury hit Giuliani with 13 counts: 1-3 (RICO, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, False Statements and Writings), 6-7 (Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FALSE STATEMENTS AND WRITINGS) 15 (CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FALSE DOCUMENTS) 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree) 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings) 23-24 (Solicitation of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, False Statements and Writings).

On Friday, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to the Georgia charges.

Rudy put Fani Willis on notice and issued a warning as he spoke to the press outside of the Fulton County courthouse.

“I’m the same Rudy Giuliani that took down the mafia that made New York City the safest city in America,” Giuliani said referring to his work taking down mob bosses from the Bonnano, Colombo, Gambino and Genovese mafia families while he was a federal prosecutor.