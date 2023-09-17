Ben Bergquam Reports In Panama: Pregnant Woman Left to Die as THOUSANDS of Illegals Funnel Through Darien Gap En Route to US (VIDEO)

Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice has been in Panama reporting on the illegal aliens hiking through the Darien Gap en route to the United States. The mainstream media rarely, if ever reports on the realities of such a dangerous journey because they are usually too busy playing defense for the Biden Regime.

Bergquam showed the gruesome reality of what can happen on this dangerous trek. A body of a dead pregnant woman is lying next to him while he is reporting.

“This is the reality of what democrat leftists ‘compassionate’ policy gives you,” Bergquam said from the Darien Gap Route in the Isthmus of Panama.

WATCH:

Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders. The Democrats and the United Nations who have invited this aren’t coming to save you! We were told later that she was pregnant as well, so it was two lives… pic.twitter.com/hfVAgSWYuj — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 16, 2023

Ben also interviewed Afghanis making the dangerous trek. He asked them about Biden abandoning Afghanistan and giving the Taliban full reign. They responded that having Trump back would be best.

WATCH:

Breaking: Afghanis tell the truth about Biden in the middle of the Darien Gap. Truly unbelievable! Listen to what they say about President Trump. “Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News @RealAmVoice Sponsored by https://t.co/hZR7SAwjZE promo code: RAV

And… pic.twitter.com/LdjHGsFMDz — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 16, 2023

Last Monday, over 4,000 migrants gathered at the Darien Gap preparing for their journey to illegally cross into the U.S. thanks to Joe Biden. His regime is responsible for all this chaos.

“Completely overrun guys, completely overrun, because of Secretary Mayorcas and Joe Biden,” Bergquam said.

WATCH:

Breaking: Lajas Blancas, Darien, Panamá, on the anniversary of 9/11 is completely overrun. Over 4000 people in one day all heading to America because of the invitation that Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas and the Democrats have sent to the world! Rather than protecting America,… pic.twitter.com/bXdsqhTPw7 — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 12, 2023

The Gateway Pundit also reported in June about Ben Bergquam’s report in Panama:

Ben Bergquam traveled to Panama as part of the series Law & Border: The Root of the Invasion.

Ben and his team exposed the devastating consequences that have resulted from Joe Biden’s broken border policies and the Democrats’ abject failure to protect our nation. This administration has rolled out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants, criminals, rapists, and murderers with no concern for what is happening to our nation and no concern for the dangers facing those who make the journey.

When asked if any organization, like the United Nations, warned the migrants of the true dangers of the journey, a group told Ben, “No. Nobody told us that. And ultimately the guides cheated on us and they lied to us…they told us we were going to be safe. And we were not. So they are the same ones …they rob us and they took everything from us.”

Others shared stories of murder, mutilation and rape.

Biden’s complete failure has led to a tragic humanitarian crisis that does not seem to bother Democrats in the least.

All along the journey, garbage and debris litters the ground….where are the environmentalists?