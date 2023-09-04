“Be Careful What You Wish For!” – President Trump Warns Democrats and DC Elites What Waits for Them When He Wins Again

President Trump warned Democrats what may await them when he wins the next election.
After everything they have thrown at him, Trump warned the Marxist DC elites, “Be careful what you wish for.”
Joe Biden and Democrats have indicted President Trump 91 times on garbage charges – a historic abuse of the US legal system in an attempt to jail the opposition party leader.
With each arrest President Trump has become more popular with his base and the American public.
The Democrats have destroyed our borders, our military, our standing in the international community, our dollar dominance, our economy, our culture, our traditions, our laws, our energy sector, our oil reserves, our middle class, and have managed to rob us of our God-given freedoms.
Here are the list of bogus politicized indictments against President Trump by the current regime.
Federal indictments
- A June 2023 federal indictment related to classified government documents, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, in which Trump faces 40 criminal counts alleging mishandling of sensitive documents and conspiracy to obstruct the government in retrieving these documents.[2][3] The trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024.[4]
- An August 2023 federal indictment related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, in which Trump faces four criminal counts of conspiring to defraud the government and disenfranchise voters, and corruptly obstructing an official proceeding.[2] The trial is scheduled for March 4, 2024.[5]
State indictments
- A March 2023 indictment in New York, in which Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree related to payments made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.[2] The trial is scheduled for March 25, 2024.[6]
- An August 2023 indictment in Georgia, in which Trump faces 13 criminal counts related to alleged attempts to overturn Joe Biden‘s victory in Georgia, alongside 18 accused co-conspirators.[7] The trial is not yet scheduled.[2]
The Marxists have destroyed our country. When Trump is elected, if he does not break up the DC criminal cartel then shame on him.
Democrats are right to be worried.