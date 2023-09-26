As Americans Struggle With the Cost of Food and Other Basics, Joe Biden Vows to Take on the High Price of Concert Tickets

by

Joe Biden is vowing to take on the high price of concert tickets, and while concert tickets have become incredibly expensive, this is probably not the main concern of most Americans.

People tend not to splurge on things like concert tickets when they have trouble affording essential items like food and heating fuel.

Just when you think Biden couldn’t be more out of touch, he is.

Whiskey Riff reports:

President Joe Biden Says His Administration Is “Cracking Down On Those Junk Fees” That Come With Concert Tickets

President Joe Biden appears to be joining the list of all the homies that hate Ticketmaster.

It’s no secret that the ticket market for sporting events and live concerts is somewhat (or all the way) corrupt. Those $45 tickets that you try to grab can quickly and almost always turn into $145 after all of the services fees and transaction fees are tacked on.

And lately, even the pre-sale ticket buying process has also been a disaster, with one of the more recent fiascos happening around Zach Bryan’s upcoming 2024 “Quittin’ Time” tour.

The man hates Ticketmaster so much that he legitimately named one of his albums All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, but after trying out a different method to sell tickets last year (through AXS), the country star went back to selling through all sites, and it was a disaster to say the least.

See Biden’s tweet below:

People reacted:

Is this some lame attempt to appeal to the youth vote?

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.