As Americans Struggle With the Cost of Food and Other Basics, Joe Biden Vows to Take on the High Price of Concert Tickets

Joe Biden is vowing to take on the high price of concert tickets, and while concert tickets have become incredibly expensive, this is probably not the main concern of most Americans.

People tend not to splurge on things like concert tickets when they have trouble affording essential items like food and heating fuel.

Just when you think Biden couldn’t be more out of touch, he is.

Whiskey Riff reports:

President Joe Biden Says His Administration Is “Cracking Down On Those Junk Fees” That Come With Concert Tickets President Joe Biden appears to be joining the list of all the homies that hate Ticketmaster. It’s no secret that the ticket market for sporting events and live concerts is somewhat (or all the way) corrupt. Those $45 tickets that you try to grab can quickly and almost always turn into $145 after all of the services fees and transaction fees are tacked on. And lately, even the pre-sale ticket buying process has also been a disaster, with one of the more recent fiascos happening around Zach Bryan’s upcoming 2024 “Quittin’ Time” tour. The man hates Ticketmaster so much that he legitimately named one of his albums All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, but after trying out a different method to sell tickets last year (through AXS), the country star went back to selling through all sites, and it was a disaster to say the least.

See Biden’s tweet below:

Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn’t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that. My Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for up front. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2023

People reacted:

People can’t afford the basic costs of living, but sure, let’s talk about concert tickets. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 24, 2023

I legit thought this was a parody account. I’m worried about the absurd interest rate on my mortgage and the fact my groceries are 50 percent more than they were three years ago. I couldn’t care less about concert tickets — Jenin Younes (former handle @leftylockdowns1) (@JeninYounesEsq) September 24, 2023

Why is the president of the United States talking about concert tickets, exactly? You know we can't afford them anyway cause we're too busy paying inflated prices on meat and milk, bro. — LIZZY (@LizzyStarrrdust) September 24, 2023

Is this some lame attempt to appeal to the youth vote?