AOC Shares Video Claiming Inflation is ‘Propaganda’ and Now Some of Her Constituents Are Questioning Her Sanity

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently shared a video with her followers on Instagram that disputes the crippling inflation Americans are struggling with and suggesting it’s just propaganda.

AOC and others on the far left can’t admit that inflation is a real problem because that would be admitting a failure of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

In AOC’s district, where many people are struggling just like other Americans all over the country, some are starting to question her sanity.

The New York Post reported:

AOC’s constituents slam her claim inflation is propaganda: ‘Is she crazy?’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might want her followers to believe inflation is “propaganda” — but her constituents aren’t buying it. The firebrand Democratic congresswoman used her Instagram stories to share a video from New Zealand’s left-wing Aotearoa Liberation League in which an activist claimed the “propaganda” surrounding inflation was designed to protect “greedy shareholders,” who are truly to blame for the rising cost of living. But when The Post visited Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents in the 14th district, which comprises areas in both Queens and in the southeastern part of the Bronx, all of them reported economic pain and many said the Biden administration should not be left off the hook… Latisha Law, 41, a certified nursing assistant, single mother of three, and grandmother, paused outside Key Food in the Castle Hill area of the Bronx to say she was struggling financially since the pandemic. Inflation is real — and the fault lies as much with the government as big corporations, Law told The Post. “Is AOC crazy?” Law said. “Has she been to a grocery store recently? $1,000 ain’t nothing no more. $100 ain’t nothing no more. Maybe she should spend some time in the projects and really help people.”

A majority of Americans see inflation as a major problem.

#EconWatch: A stunning 65% of Americans believe inflation is a “very big problem”. People are seeing the pitfalls of Bidenomics (read: BIG GOVERNMENT). pic.twitter.com/vae9TMMmEE — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 11, 2023

None of this is going to change until the Democrats are out of power.

That’s why AOC has to believe it’s just propaganda.