America Last! Biden Regime to Send Over $1 Billion in New Aid to Ukraine – Includes $520 Million for Green Energy and Additional $665.5 Million for Security Assistance (VIDEO)

As millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet amid rising inflation and an economy due to disastrous policies, the Biden regime has pledged a jaw-dropping sum of over $1 billion in new aid to Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement during his fourth visit to Kyiv this month, sitting opposite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“We are determined in the United States to continue to walk side-by-side with you,” Blinken said, “President Biden asked me to come to reaffirm strongly our support.”

“We will continue to stand by Ukraine’s side, and today we’re announcing new assistance totaling more than $1 billion in this common effort. That includes $665.5 million in new military and civilian security assistance. In total we committed over $43 billion in security assistance since the beginning of the Russian aggression,” said Blinken.

Blinken’s announcement also included a laundry list of other expenditures: additional drawdown of up to $175 million from Defense Department stocks, $100 million in Foreign Military Financing, $90.5 million in humanitarian demining assistance, $300 million to support law enforcement, $206 million in humanitarian aid, $5.4 million in forfeited oligarch assets, and $203 million for support to transparency and accountability of institutions.

Not only that, the Biden regime is committed to investing more than $520 million to combat climate change in Ukraine.

“For Ukraine not only to survive, but to thrive, we’re also supporting its efforts to rebuild from Russia’s aggression. At the Ukraine Recovery Conference held in London a few months ago, I pledged that the United States would invest more than $520 million in making Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, more than half of which has been destroyed by Russia, cleaner, more resilient, and more integrated with Europe,” Blinken said.

The incessant flow of U.S. military aid to Ukraine has raised serious questions about the U.S.’ role and objectives in the conflict. With over $75 billion already invested, the American taxpayer is left to wonder what the endgame truly is for such an unprecedented and mounting financial commitment.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $75 billion in assistance since the war began, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.