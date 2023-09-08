Adopted Ukrainian Son Charged With Murdering American Parents, Caught After Hourslong Manhunt

An adopted Ukrainian male has been charged with murdering his adoptive parents in Florida.

Dima Tower, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing both of his adoptive parents last week and then fleeing the gruesome scene. He fled in a vehicle when officers arrived then exited the vehicle and ran through a forest area. It took officers more than 7 hours to capture Tower. He was booked into the Sarasota County jail on murder charges.

Fox News Reported:

Relatives said the couple, unable to have children on their own, adopted Dima from an orphanage in Ukraine at age 14. Robbie Tower's uncle, Warren Rines, described the couple to the New York Post as "two really good, caring people."

The couple, Robbie Tower, 49, and Jennifer Tower, 51, adopted Dima from a Ukrainian orphanage when he was 14 years old. Robbie’s uncle Warren Rines described the couple as caring people.



Robbie and Jennifer Tower

He had also mentioned that Dima was not treated well at the orphanage and had a lot of anger. Dima had a past assault about 3 years ago, attacking Robbie and leaving him with a black eye. The police were called and their son went to stay with relatives for a short time before eventually returning.

His arraignment is scheduled for November 3rd.