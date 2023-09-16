Actor Bob Odenkirk Admits He Rejected Advice from His Conservative Doctor- Then Had a Heart Attack

Actor Bob Odenkirk, star of “Better Call Saul” is not shy about his far-left beliefs.

In 2016, he joined a group of leftist celebrities that made a video urging members of the Electoral College not to vote for Donald Trump even though he won the election.

Based on the new rules, DOJ must put half of Hollywood in prison *immediately* for this video: pic.twitter.com/SHn3rO4IQa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 2, 2023

But his political bias might have cost him his life.

On Comedian Tig Notaro’s podcast, Don’t Ask Tig, Odenkirk shared his cautionary tale of looking at everything through a political bias.

Odenkirk told Notaro, “My doctor was a conservative. He got crankier and crankier the older he got. When I was 50, I went in, he was a heart doctor, Cedar-Sinai, and he had signs up all around his office at this point…. ‘We do not accept Obamacare,’ and I hated this side of him that I only learned over time.”

“I’d been with him for 20 years, and he said, ‘You need to start taking statins right now. And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know. I don’t have heart disease in my family.’ He goes, ‘Just take ’em.'”

Odenkirk chose to get a second opinion from another doctor who said the medication was not necessary.

But in July of 2021, Odenkirk was rushed to the ER, “And I had a heart attack. And I think the first doctor was right. The cranky conservative jackass was right, because he was a goddamn good doctor. His political point of view doesn’t have anything to do with his ability to judge your health and your health choices and needs.”

He encouraged listeners to separate people’s professional skills and expertise from their personal beliefs and convictions, “A doctor with questionable politics could save your life, a flawed artist might make magnificent art.”