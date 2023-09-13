ABC News Plays Defense for Biden Over House GOP Impeachment Inquiry (VIDEO)

Now that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is finally launching an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, we will get to see most of the media pull a complete 180 degree turn on impeaching presidents.

On ABC News, it has already started.

In their coverage of the issue, they repeatedly refer to House Republicans as ‘far right’ and ‘hard right.’ They also say that there is ‘no evidence’ or ‘no hard evidence’ of any wrongdoing by Biden.

This is the media gearing up to defend their party and it’s so obvious.

NewsBusters has details:

On Tuesday morning, House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for numerous instances of abuse of power and obstruction of justice that congressional investigators have uncovered. By Tuesday evening, ABC’s World News Tonight and CBS Evening News were enraged over the impeachment inquiry that was launched. ABC was by far the worst during their coverage, with both anchor David Muir and Capitol Hill correspondent Rachel Scott howling over the news and lobbing smears against Republicans like “hard right” and “far-right.” “Under intense pressure from hard-right Republicans in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is now launching an impeachment inquiry into President Biden,” Muir huffed. “McCarthy said just two weeks ago that there would need to be a vote for this, but tonight, now saying he’s launching it, no vote,” he added. Muir made sure to hype the fact that all Democrats and a few weak, feckless, liberal Republicans were against the impeachment of Biden: “Democrats, even some Republicans, have been skeptical there’s any clear evidence to take this step. And politically, could it backfire?”

Watch the video below:

House Speaker McCarthy has directed three House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Pres. Biden. @rachelvscott has the details. https://t.co/CZvTQ0FaTQ pic.twitter.com/eBODIVYeaa — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 13, 2023

Th media did not exercise any of this caution when Democrats were impeaching Trump. There were no descriptions of Democrats as the far left. There were no questions about evidence or whether it could backfire.

The media is the propaganda arm of the Democrat party. Everyone knows it and there is no going back.