56-Year-Old Singer of Smashmouth On Deathbed With Days To Live

56-year-old Smashmouth singer Steve Harwell is on his deathbed with days to live. According to media reports, years of alcohol abuse have caused him to be in the final stages of liver failure.

TMZ Reported:

Steve Harwell is experiencing the last chapter of his life — this after battling medical complications for years — and his family is saying their goodbyes … TMZ has learned. A manager for the Smash Mouth lead singer tells us Steve has been struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life — and now, he’s reached the final stage of liver failure … for which he’d, up until recently, been receiving treatment at a hospital. At this point, we’re told SH is in hospice at home … where his friends and loved ones have gathered over the past 3 days. Steve’s manager says he likely has only a week or so to live. This news comes almost 2 years after a troubling incident involving Steve … where he appeared incredibly disoriented during a live performance, slurring his words and yelling at the audience. It was concerning at the time, and shortly thereafter … he said he was retiring.

Smashmouth had a series of successful songs in the late 90’s and into the early 2000’s including “Walking On The Sun” and the mega hit “Allstar”. They have been described as having a retro sound with a style from numerous decades of popular music.

In October of 2021, the New York Post had reported that Steve was retiring from the band after a “chaotic” onstage rant.

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell is no longer a part of the band. The 54-year-old rocker is retiring from music to deal with his physical and mental health, Harwell’s rep told The Post Tuesday. “Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” the rep said. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”

Here is probably their most familiar song to date: “Allstar.”

Watch: